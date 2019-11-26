NEW IBERIA — As summer approached, Westgate sophomore quarterback Brennon Landry was buried on the depth chart. As the team's third-string quarterback, he was an afterthought, a young player who might get some varsity experience in mop-up duty.
After securing the starting job in fall practice, it appeared that Landry could soon be relegated to backup duty again when he struggled in a 7-0 loss to Lafayette Christian in Week 1.
In that game, he passed for a modest 42 yards and was intercepted twice, but Landry didn't lose confidence in his abilities.
The following week, he torched Vandebilt Catholic's secondary for 297 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 37.1 yards per completion and 12 yards per carry in a 53-13 rout for the Tigers (9-3), who travel to second-seeded Neville in Class 4A quarterfinal action on Friday.
"I wasn't expecting him to be this good," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. "But his quarterback coach, passing game coordinator Brandon Harden, had all the confidence in the world."
Last week, Landry connected on 17 of 27 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and added a scoring run as the 10th-seeded Tigers overwhelmed No. 7 Assumption 27-6.
"Brennon controlled the game," Antoine said. "It was one of his best games. He's been in tough situations and is truly battle-tested. The thing about him is he's getting better every week. He comes to practice every day and works hard.
"His biggest attribute is that he doesn't get rattled. Also, he responds well to coaching. He doesn't say a lot. He rarely speaks, but his work shows out. He builds respect with the way he plays."
On the year, Landry has thrown for 2,175 yards and 22 touchdowns. Since the loss to LCA, he's only been intercepted twice.
Moreover, he's been able to distribute the football to a deep receiving corps that features two of the state's top wideouts in Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn.
"Coach Harden transformed Brennon into the quarterback he is now," Antoine said. "With our talent, he's been able to balance spreading the ball around like Mar'keyvrick Eddie (now at Jackson State) did last year."
Landry's success also allowed Jaquialen Allen, last year's backup quarterback, to move full-time to the secondary where the junior has flourished.
Westgate, which was knocked out of the playoffs last year by Bastrop, hopes to achieve a different result versus another northeast Louisiana power when the Tigers travel to Monroe Friday.
After back-to-back losses to St. Thomas More and West Monroe, Neville (9-2) has won six straight.
"They're Neville. They're sound, they're good. They're huge and know how to win," Antoine said. "It will be a tough environment, and it will be tough to win as the underdog. Coach (Mickey) McCarty is one of the top coaches in the state.
"With their size, they bring something to the table that we've struggled with, but I love how our defense is playing. We've only given up 13 points in the playoffs. To go to the Dome, you have to go through teams like Neville, to beat that giant."