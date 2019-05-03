BREAUX BRIDGE - Pearl River scored three runs on only one hit in the sixth inning to secure a 5-3 win over Breaux Bridge in game one of the Class 4A quarterfinal series.

"That's your classic dogfight in the quarterfinals," Pearl River coach Kaleb Manuel said. "We expected just a hard-fought game. I'm from Mamou right down the road, so I knew what kind of boys they had on their team. We were able to show that the boys on the other side of the state are pretty tough, too. It was a good one."

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth, the Rebels loaded the bases with a walk, a hit batsman and an error.

After the tying run came across on an errant pitch, Dylan Kavanaugh drove in two runs with his first hit of the game.

"Kavanaugh is our big senior on the team," Manuel said. "The big shortstop who has been a four-year starter, and there it was. That was his moment and he came through. That was a big-time knock for him. You couldn't ask for a better knock from a better kid."

Breaux Bridge loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, which resulted in Manuel making the call to the bullpen for Jack Andre, who recorded a strikeout to preserve the win for starter Caleb Dreux.

"You can't go over 115 pitches," Manuel said. "Our guy was right below it and I knew we had Jack Andre, who has been closing games for us for three or four weeks now. He's been doing a real good job, and I had all the confidence in the world in him to get the job done."

Breaux Bridge (30-6) appeared to have Dreux on the ropes when the Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the third inning with three consecutive hits.

The third-seeded Tigers pounded out seven hits through the first three innings, but Dreux became more effective as the game wore on.

"Caleb usually comes out of the gate hot and our hitters come towards the end, but our hitters came out hot tonight, and he was a little nervous," Manuel said. "Being the absolute competitor that he is, Caleb settled back down after their two-run inning and went to work from there.

"He's been really good at being able to go with the breaking ball early in the count. He has confidence in all his pitches. He threw a breaking pitch on a 3-1 count tonight, and you just have to guess right as a hitter when you're facing him."

Dreux struck out two in the fifth and retired the side in the sixth with three more strikeouts.

"I thought their lefty threw really well," Breaux Bridge coach Kyle Cormier said. "He was magnificent for them. He did a really good job of mixing it up, and their hitters came through in big situations when they needed to.

"We didn't play a great ballgame. We didn't play clean, but credit to them because they put enough balls in play to to apply the pressure to it."

Pearl River (23-7) took an early 2-0 lead by pushing across a run in both the first and second inning.

The sixth-seeded Rebels collected seven hits, one in each inning, against Breaux Bridge ace Caleb Seroski, who allowed only one earned run and recorded seven strikeouts.

"I thought our guys did a real good job with the approach that we talked about all week," Manuel said. "Every coach I talked to said, 'Man, this guy (Seroski) can pitch.'"

Pearl River got the leadoff man on base in four of the first six innings.

In the fourth, the Rebels loaded the bases with one out but were held scoreless by Seroski, who also pitched his way out of trouble in the fifth when Pearl River got runners on first and second with no outs.

"Caleb pitched out of a lot of jams," Cormier said. "He wasn't sharp. He left a few balls up that he's never done all year, but he's good enough to battle through it, and he gave us a chance to win. No doubt about it."

Breaux Bridge was led at the plate by Keegan Cormier, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and scored a run. Layton Berard was 2-for-4 with an RBI and also scored a run.