Teurlings Catholic’s Kentrell Prejean didn’t need to be informed about the amount of success he was enjoying against Notre Dame’s defense Friday.
Because truth be told, he already knew.
With every route ran and pass hauled in, Prejean was fully aware he was scorching the Pios’ secondary early and often.
However, what Prejean didn’t know was the statistics because the numbers didn’t matter.
“One thing about me is I don’t get the big head about my stats,” Prejean said. “I just go out there and try my best. I don’t want to hear my stats, because I know I have a job to do, and I don’t want to stop until that job is done.”
Prejean excelled at his job, hauling in nine passes for 293 yards and a touchdown en route to leading the Rebels to a 34-21 victory over Notre Dame.
“We know that Kentrell is uncoverable, because we can’t cover him,” said Rebels’ Dane Charpentier, who earned his first win as a head coach over Notre Dame. “He just has a different gear speed wise, and he just knows how to run routes. The key for us is just helping him to get a release off the line. If we can get him a free release, no one can stay with him.”
Charpentier’s assessment proved to be true in the first half, as Prejean recorded six receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown. The 5-5, 150-pound junior receiver had four receptions for 155 yards in the first quarter, before hauling in two receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in the second.
“After watching film, we saw Notre Dame was very physical,” Prejean said. “I knew I was going to have to beat them with speed and technique. I did and my quarterback did a great job of delivering the ball.”
Teurlings sophomore quarterback Preston Welch was equally stellar, completing 17 of 28 passes for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
“We really exploded in the first half,” said Welch, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 340 yards and three scores in the first half. “When we’re having a lot of success offensively, I’m definitely aware. When you get to the sidelines everyone is just hyped up.”
“Preston was amazing,” Prejean said. “He played a heckuva game out there. He delivered the ball right on the spot when he needed to. Great game by him.”
Charpentier was equally impressed with his young signal-caller, who helped the Rebels improve to 4-0.
“Preston played an unbelievable game,” Charpentier said. “There were a couple of throws I would have liked to have seen him step into, but that is easy for me to say from the sideline. Quarterback is a tough position to play and (Friday) I thought he did a great job of playing it.”
While the passing game was instrumental in snapping the six-game losing streak against the Pios (3-1), it wasn’t the lone bright spot for the Rebels.
Rebels running back Tanner Brinkman delivered an explosive 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, kicker Bradford Cain made field goals from 43 and 48 yards away and the defense made big plays.
“By no means do I want to take anything away from KP (Prejean) and Preston,” Charpentier said, “but the biggest play of the game was that touchdown run by Tanner in the second half. Notre Dame made some defensive adjustments and we had been wanting to get that running game going.
"For Tanner to break a long run for a score - that was great. I’m so proud of him and our offensive line for sticking with it, because it is tough sledding in there.”
Defensively, the Rebels were solid, holding the Pios to 21 points, 6-of-17 on third downs and three takeaways (two fumbles, one interception).
“Notre Dame’s offense will stay on the field the whole night if you let them,” Charpentier said. “But our defensive guys did a great job of competing. Our kids were up to the challenge.”