9 a.m. Friday
At Crowne Plaza
The vote: There are scheduled to be 133 items up a vote, including 95 changes that update the LHSAA’s constitution. The remaining 38 are proposed constitution or bylaw changes from member schools or the LHSAA’s executive committee.
Who votes: Principals of member schools or a pre-approved proxy voter in the event that an illness prevents the principal from attending the meeting. The proxy voter is either an assistant principal or athletic director.
Order of the meeting: The constitutional updates will be voted on first, followed by constitution and bylaw changes.
Required vote: It takes a two-thirds vote of principals/proxy voters on hand to pass constitutional changes. Bylaw changes require a simple majority.
Major points: Multiple proposals aimed at addressing the LHSAA’s select/nonselect split in major sports of football, basketball, baseball and softball.