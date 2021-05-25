The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, winners of back-to-back Class 5A state titles and 26 of their last 27 games, recently wrapped up spring football practice.
Unlike many programs, Acadiana didn't play a spring game or hold an intrasquad scrimmage at the conclusion of their workouts.
"It went OK," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "We got in the work we needed and saw some things we wanted to see.
"At some positions, we got to see who will get an opportunity to play in the fall. We also developed some toughness. We're seeing some potential from first-year starters, guys who didn't start last year."
Ayden Trahan is expected to be one of those first-year starters. Trahan, who will be a sophomore, is projected to take over at quarterback with Jerimiah Brown (6-0, 200) making the move to linebacker.
"I think Trahan did well during spring, especially for a freshman," McCullough said. "I think he's going to have a good season."
In last year's state championship win over Alexandria, Brown rushed for 103 yards on 16 carries.
"We're putting him on defense," McCullough said of Brown, who started in the secondary as a sophomore. "We're going to try him at linebacker. If that doesn't work out, we know he can play in the secondary."
The Rams lost Tyvin Zeno to graduation, but Omiri Wiggins (5-11, 195) and Kevan Williams return.
Wiggins, who rushed for 74 yards and two scores in the finals, led Acadiana with 984 yards on the year. He has scholarship offers from Idaho and Southern.
Williams ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a Week 2 win over John Curtis.
"We have an opportunity to be good in the offensive backfield with two good backs returning," McCullough said.
At offensive line, the Rams graduate three seniors from a unit that produced six 600-yard rushers, including All-Metro guard Justin Babineaux.
Daylon Chiles (5-10, 285.) and Ruston Bennett (6-4, 270) will be back, although the Rams will need to find replacements for tight end Josh McDaniel and receivers Christian Hawkins and Braven Broussard.
"A lot of times, we lined up in a two-tight end set," McCullough said. "So Sammy Kee has some experience at the other tight end."
There are some large shoes to replace on defense for Acadiana, which held opponents to 11 points per game with consecutive shutouts in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
All-Metro performers Cameron George, Derrick Bercier, Caleb Arceneaux and Ian Montz graduated.
The metro area's Outstanding Defensive Player, George totaled 11 sacks and 13 tackles for loss from his defensive end position.
At linebacker, Bercier and Arceneaux combined for 124 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
From his safety spot, Montz had 25 solo stops, 42 assists, six pass breakups and three interceptions.
"Ian was a three-year starter," McCullough said. "It's always tough to replace a three-year starter. It's also a big key to have somebody back there to line people up."
On a positive note, tackle Walter Bob (6-4, 250) and end Kaden Anderson (6-2, 225) will return along the interior.
Bob is an Alabama commitment who is ranked as the No. 10 player in Louisiana by 247Sports, while Anderson has an offer from Houston Baptist.
"Both of those guys played really well last year," McCullough said. "They had good offseason.
"Walter is just big and strong. He does a good job playing with technique, and he plays hard every snap. Same thing with Kaden. He plays extremely hard and on every play, he's tough to block."
There is some experience at linebacker.
"We have to replace two good players in Derrick and Caleb, but Larry Lewis started for us some at will linebacker," McCullough said.
After missing most of last season with an injury, cornerback Laterrance Welch has a clean bill of health heading into his senior campaign. An LSU commitment, Welch (6-1, 180) is ranked as the No. 5 player in Louisiana by Rivals.
Kendrick Richard (6-2, 180) and Desmond Chaisson (5-10, 180) are returning starters who will be back for their senior seasons.
"We have to get better in a few spots," McCullough said. "We have a couple players back at each level on defense. The key will be development at all three levels.
"They've been working hard with strength and conditioning. The summer will be crucial. They're going to have to refocus now."