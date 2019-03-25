A baseball team often goes as far as its pitching staff can take it, and the pitching staff usually performs its best when there’s trust between the pitcher and the catcher.
For Ascension Episcopal, the battery has as much to do with their 15-1 record entering Monday’s game against Isidore Newman as anything.
The Blue Gators are holding teams to 2.1 runs per game, including six shutouts. Ascension Episcopal’s pitching staff is made up two seniors, a junior and a sophomore, highlighted by Sean-Michael Brady, a two-time all-state selection and McNeese State signee .
The consistency of Ascension Episcopal staff, which also features senior Carter Dooley, junior Blake Pearson and sophomore Preston Ocmand, has allowed Blue Gators coach Lonny Landry to let his starters have longer appearances.
“For the majority, they’ve all pretty much gone the distance,” Landry said. “We’re throwing a lot of strikes and playing defense. With minimal walks, it helps the pitch count, being that we’re all on pitch counts now.”
But senior catcher Austin Arceneaux, a four-year starter who is headed to Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas, has been the “common denominator” with the stellar pitching.
“He’s really been a big leader for us this year and kind of running things,” Landry said. “He’s kind of been our quarterback on the field. It’s a big luxury for any coach at any level to have a catcher that’s willing to take that leadership role.”
The dominance the Blue Gators, who won the 2017 Division IV championship before moving up in class last year, have shown on the mound has alleviated the need for an explosive offense.
Ascension Episcopal did have some experience returning in its lineup, including the aforementioned names and all-state shortstop Seth Kerstetter, but the Blue Gators have featured first-time starters at first base, third base, center field and left field at times this season.
Still, Landry is pleased with the consistency Ascension Episcopal has shown at the plate against a competitive nondistrict schedule. A 4-3 win over defending Division III champion Notre Dame is among the Blue Gators’ 15 wins.
“The coaching staff, we preach so much about just playing situational baseball and fundamental baseball and keep it simple and not make it difficult,” Landry said. “When you have an opportunity to score a run, to give an out, then that’s what you have to do.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to this point to not have to play catch-up baseball because our pitching staff has kept us in the game. We try to score runs when we can. We’re not playing for the big inning.”