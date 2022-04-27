Class 2A, Region II Meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Episcopal 95.5, 2. Lafayette Christian 88, 3. Oakdale 82. 4. East Feliciana 42, 5. Port Allen 35, 6. Ascension Episcopal 34, 6. Dunham 34, 8. Northeast 30, 9. Loreauville 23, 10. Rosepine 21, 11. Catholic-NI 20,., 12. Acadiana Renaissance 14, 13. Houma Christian 13, 14. Port Barre 12, 15. Delcambre 11, 16. Lake Arthur 8, 17. Jeanerette 6, 18. Notre Dame 5, 18 West St. Mary 5, 20. Welsh 4, 21. Capitol 3, 22. Franklin 2, 23. Vinton 1.5.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Devin Walton, Lafayette Christian, 10.99; 2. Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, 11.12; 3. J’Maurian Belin, Northeast, 11.30; 4. Dartavin Depass, West St. Mary, 11.32.
200 – 1. Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, 22.05; 2. Devin Walton, Lafayette Christian, 22.31; 3. J’Maurian Belin, Northeast, 22.67; 4. Gykel Bessard, Delcambre, 22.77.
400 – 1. JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian, 50.87; 2. Ashton Davis, Lake Arthur, 51.15; 3. Sammy Stokes, Catholic-NI, 51.52; 4. Calep Jacob, Loreauville, 52.04.
800 – 1. Landon Meche, Ascension Episcopal, 2:03.98; 2. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 2:04.53; 3. Carter McLean, Episcopal, 2:11.55; 4. John Hayes, Lafayette Christian, 2:13.59.
1600 – 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:27.90; 2. Sullivan Hanna, Rosepine, 4:40.44; 3. Alex Holier, Episcopal, 4:45.15; 4. Brady Sins, Houma Christian, 4:50.26.
3200 – 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 10:01.31; 2. Brady Sins, Houma Christian, 10:05.51; 3. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 10:13.22; 4. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 10:13.79.
110H – 1. Dryden Duggins, Episcopal, 15.48; 2. Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 15.74; 3. Cole Sanders, Port Barre, 15.82; 4. Finn Galyean, Acadiana Renaissance, 16.14.
300H – 1. Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 41.05; 2. Khamell Jack, Oakdale, 41.39; 3. Cole Sanders, Port Barre, 41.58; 4. Dryden Duggins, Episcopal, 42.00.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lafayette Christian (Alonzo Ryes, Devin Walton, Ty Lee, Treanders Marzel) 43.65; 2. Oakdale 43.83; 3. Northeast 44.67; 4. East Feliciana 44.69.
4x200 – 1. Lafayette Christian (Ryes, Walton, Johnson, Marzel) 1:30.25; 2. Loreauville (Blake Delcambre, Landon Lancon, Calep Jacob, Evan Simon) 1:31.82; 3. Oakdale 1:31.93; 4. Ascension Episcopal (Cole Edmond, Blake Sylvester, Connor Edmond, Landon Meche) 1:32.60.
4x400 – 1. Loreauville (Landon Lancon, Collin Jacob, Evan Simon, Calep Jacob) 3:31.44; 2. Lafayette Christian (Cade Cina, JuJuan Johnson, Daejon Sinegal, Luke Aragona) 3:31.73; 3. Episcopal 3:32.63; 4. Delcambre (Gykel Bessard, Trevor Viator, Jaxin Wiggins, Rogan Saunier) 3:33.87.
4x800 – 1. Rosepine (Sullivan Hanna, Austin Cantrell, Andre Shealey, Gage Bearden) 8:51.78; 2. Episcopal 9:07.82; 3. Dunham 9:14.23; 4. Catholic-NI (Sammy Stokes, Jeffery Landry, Cambridge Hall, Gerard Schenk) 9:14.98.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-2; 32. Pierre Wade, Oakdale, 6-2; 3. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 6-2; 4. Allen Phagans, Northeast, 6-0.
Pole vault – 1. Beau Beaulieu, Catholic-NI, 12-6; 2. Lucas Owens, Acadiana Renaissance, 12-6; 3. Will Ribes, Episcopal, 12-6; 4. Beau Domengeaux, Ascension Episcopal, 11-0.
Long jump – 1. Aiden Jones, Oakdale, 21-8.5; 2. Cade Dauzat, Oakdale, 21-7; 3. Alonzo Ryes, Lafayette Christian, 21-3; 4. Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 20-8.
Triple jump – 1. Cade Dauzat, Oakdale, 44-0; 2. Allen Phagans Northeast, 42-1; 3. Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 42-0; 4. Jayden Hiles, Episcopal, 40-3.5.
Shot put – 1. Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 40-9.5; 2. Micah Miller, Lafayette Christian, 48-9; 3. Matthew Weiner, Dunham, 45-10; 4. Thomas D’Armond, Episcopal, 45-8.
Discus – 1. Micah Miller, Lafayette Christian, 165-9; 2. Maxie Baudoin, Ascension Episcopal, 143-4; 3. Nolan M, East Feliciana, 134-9; 4. Seth Longino, Oakdale, 129-6.
Javelin – 1. Logan Hargrove, Oakdale, 150-10; 2. Seth Longino, Oakdale, 139-8; 3. Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 138-8; 4. Christian Braud, 137-10.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Episcopal 160, 2. Rosepine 50.5, 3. Ascension Episcopal 47, 4. Acadiana Renaissance 45, 5. Dunham 42, 6. Delcambre 39, 7. Oakdale 38, 8. Lafayette Christian 34.5, 9. Port Barre 24, 10. Houma Christian 23, 11. Port Allen 20, 12. East Feliciana 12, 13. Vinton 10, 13. DeQuincy 10, 15. Notre Dame 8, 16. Kinder 7, 16. Pickering 7, 18. Northeast 4, 19. Catholic-NI 2, 19. Lake Arthur 2, 19. West St. Mary 2, 19. Welsh 2.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 12.26; 2. Amaya Shine, Rosepine, 12.67; 3. Abryanna Marsden, Acadiana Renaissance, 12.73; 4. Jordyn Robvais, Dunham, 12.91.
200 – 1. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 25.86; 2. Lydia Dardar, DeQuincy, 26.37; 3. Amaya Shine, Rosepine, 26.66; 4. Emani Young, Oakdale, 26.78.
400 – 1. Kaylie Anderson, Lafayette Christian, 1:01.48; 2. Hayley Calcote, Rosepine, 1:01.48; 3. Ivy Jiang, Episcopal, 1:02.19; 4. Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, 1:02.53.
800 – 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 2:26.20; 2. Sophia Jeffers, Rosepine, 2:27.47; 3. Bella Biggerstaff, Ascension Episcopal, 2:27.91; 4. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 2:30.12.
1600 – 1. Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 5:15.94; 2. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:19.81; 3. Bella Biggerstaff, Ascension Episcopal, 5:30.35; 4. Gabriella Delgado, Houma Christian, 5:45.44.
3200 – 1. Riley Ries, Dunham, 11:31.90; 2. Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 11:49.39; 3. Anna Kurz, Episcopal, 12:04.74; 4. Sarah Godley, Ascension Episcopal, 12:11.38.
100H – 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 14.78; 2. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 16.48; 3. Emma Smith, Delcambre, 17.28; 4. Kendalyn Morgan, Ascension Episcopal, 17.56.
300H – 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 45.56; 2. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 50.27; 3. Madison Howell, Kinder, 50.92; 4. Abigail Rogers, Rosepine, 52.28.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Episcopal (Daila Young, Abigail Henry, Eloise Parker, Chloe Carmouche) 50.46; 2. Acadiana Renaissance (Alani James, Abryanna Marsden, Sabrina Barker, Maci Gautro) 51.34; 3. Port Allen 51.35; 4. Notre Dame (Jeanen-Claire Schmid, Meredith Smith, Natalie Brown, Kelsey Broussard) 51.87.
4x200 – 1. Episcopal (Daila Young, Abigail Henry, Eloise Parker, Chloe Carmouche) 1:46.67; 2. Acadiana Renaissance (Alani James, Maci Gautro, Abryanna Marsden, Sabrina Barker) 1:48.16; 3. Port Allen 1:50.97; 4. Ascension Episcopal (Emmy LeBlanc, Brianna Gayle, Kendalyn Morgan, Rebeka Vega) 1:52.19.
4x400 – 1. Episcopal (Frances Olivier, Chloe Carmouche, Ivy Jiang, Alana Simon) 4:09.27; 2. Rosepine 4:16.94; 3. Ascension Episcopal (Sarah West, Sofia Elliott, Brianna Gayle, Bella Biggerstaff) 4:24.62; 4. Delcambre (Emma Smith, Treasure Harris, Kamryn Darby, Amiyah Decuire) 4:26.16.
4x800 – 1. Episcopal (Mia Pulliam, Rebekah Reid, Margaret Harrell, Ivy Jiang) 9:55.0; 2. Rosepine 9:59.71; 3. Acadiana Episcopal (Sarah Godley, Annie Boudreaux, Sarah West, Bella Biggerstaff) 10:40.32; 4. Acadiana Renaissance (Laken Day, Samantha Padilla, Aubrey Hopton, Kalynn Beacom) 10:54.52.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-4; 2. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 5-2; 3. Emani Young, Oakdale, 5-0; 4. Aniya Flowers, Northeast, 5-0.
Pole vault – 1. Brycelyn Bujard, Vinton, 10-0; 2. Rachel Owens, Acadiana Renaissance, 8-6; 3. Meg Graves, Ascension Episcopal, 8-6; 4. Maggie King, Episcopal, 8-6.
Long jump – 1. Frances Olivier, Episcopal, 17-09.5; 2. Raven Murphy, Port Allen, 16-7.5; 3. Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, 16-5.5; 4. Alyssa Davis, Port Barre, 16-5.
Triple jump – 1. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 37-2; 2. Patrionna Miller, East Feliciana, 26-1; 3. Lauren McGrath, Episcopal, 35-0; 4. Abryanna Marsden, Acadiana Renaissance, 34-9.5.
Shot put – 1. Jaslyn Russel, Oakdale, 38-1.5; 2. Kaitlyn Washington, Lafayette Christian, 36-9.5; 3. Riley Hebert, Delcambre, 34-5.5; 4. Leilani Hudson, Lafayette Christian, 33-8.
Discus – 1. Kaitlyn Washington, Lafayette Christian, 119-5; 2. Riley Hebert, Delcambre, 104-9; 3. Jaslyn Russel, Oakdale, 103-3; 4. Molly Cormier, Ascension Episcopal, 97-10.
Javelin – 1. Malani Francis, Port Barre, 117-1; 2. Jaslyn Russel, Oakdale, 110-6; 3. My’kia Freeney, Pickering, 103-4; 4. Aysia Francis, Port Barre, 101-3.
Region II, Class 1A Meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Hanson 76, 2. Westminster 74, 3. Highland Baptist 65, 4. North Central 51, 5. Hamilton Christian 48, 6. Oberlin 33, 7. Opelousas Catholic 29, 8. Covenant Christian 26, 9. Basile 24, 10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 22, 11. East Beauregard 21, 12. Merryville 10, 13. Centerville 18, 14. Grand Lake 16, 15. St. Edmund 10, 15. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 10, 17. Vermilion Catholic 8, 18. Gueydan 6, 19. Central Catholic 1, 10. Elton 1.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Parker Janes, Westminster, 11.13; 2. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 11.36; 3. Elijah Belton, Hamilton Christian, 11.39; 4. Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic, 11.60.
200 – 1. Parker Janes, Westminser, 22.77; 2. Devontae Coffee, Hamilton Christian, 23.14; 3. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 23.41; 4. Dedrick Manchester, Catholic-PC, 23.84.
400 – 1. Luke Gilley, Opelousas Catholic, 52.08; 2. Jarworski Joseph, Highland Baptist, 52.78; 3. Tyler Newman, Basile, 54.16; 4. Mederic Smith, Hamilton Christian, 55.04.
800 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 2:10.99; 2. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 2:11.53; 3. Kaleb Bigwood, Hamilton Christian, 2:12.0; 4. Triston Hickman, Merryville, 2:16.74.
1600 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 4;45.55; 2. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 4:47.87; 3. Luke Mayer, Westminster, 5:16.40; 4. Ryan Morel, Catholic-PC, 5:18.35.
3200 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 10:27.60; 2. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 10:29.09; 3. Ryan Morel, Catholic-PC, 11:49.73; 4. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 11:59.43.
110H – 1. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 16.31; 2. Gavin Ardoin, Basile, 17.23; 3. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 17.43; 4. Demarius Williams, Oberlin, 17.47.
300H – 1. Jamarey Cane, North Central, 42.30; 2. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 42.32; 3. Gavin Ardoin, Basile, 42.77; 4. Demarius Williams, Oberlin, 42.77.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. North Central 44.53; 2. Hanson 44.58; 3. Hamilton Christian 44.72; 4. Covenant Christian 45.55.
4x200 – 1. Oberlin 1:33.42; 2. Hanson 1:33.73; 3. North Central 1:33.75; 4. Hamilton Christian 1:34.20.
4x400 – 1. North Central 3:44.75; 2. Oberlin 3:45.02; 3. Catholic-PC 3:47.84; 4. Highland Baptist 3:49.49.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Kamron Leviere, Opelousas Catholic, 6-0; 2. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 5-11; 3. Chase Singleton, East Beauregard, 5-8; 4. Ezra Fontenot, Grand Lake, 5-8.
Long jump – 1. Elijah Belton, Hamilton Christian, 22-6; 2. Mckennis Savoy, North Central, 22-0.5; 3. Chase Singleton, East Beauregard, 21-9; 4. Kamron Leviere, Opelousas Catholic, 21-4.
Triple jump – 1. Amarion Hill, Merryville, 42-8; 2. Zacherus Gordon, Covenant, 41-6; 3. Mckennis Savoy, North Central, 41-1; 4. Javarri Samuel, Merryville, 39-9.
Pole vault – 1. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 12-1; 2. Eric Bourque, Vermilion Catholic, 11-0; 3. John Uze, Hanson, 10-6; 4. Blake Summerlin, St. Edmund, 9-6.
Discus – 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 134-7.5; 2. James Sprague, Highland Baptist, 120-3.5; 3. Julien Breaux, Gueydan, 115-2.25; 4. John Uze, Hanson, 106-5.25.
Javelin – 1. Caleb Hood, Sacred Heart-VP, 164-6; 2. Caiden Meyers, Covenant, 153-7; 3. Reid Lovell, Hanson, 152-6; 4. Justin Smith, Basile, 148-9.
Shot put – 1. Bryant Williams, Grand Lake, 48-0; 2. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 46-7.75; 3. Nicholas McGee, Highland Baptist, 45-9.75; 4. Drake Turner, Highland Baptist, 41-3.5.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Highland Baptist 78, 2. Westminster 57, 3. Central Catholic 55, 4. Merryville 48, 5. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 42, 5. Oberlin 42, 7. East Beauregard 37, 8. North Central 32, 9. Vermilion Catholic 26, 10. Hanson 25, 11. Basile 24, 12. Opelousas Catholic 19, 13. Elton 18, 14. Hamilton Christian 16, 14. Grand Lake 16, 16. Covenant Christian 10, 17. St. Edmund 7, 18. Sacred Heat-VP 6.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Grace Langlois, Catholic-PC, 12.92; 2. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 13.00; 3. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 13.07; 4. Marley Moore, Vermilion Catholic, 13.24.
200 – 1. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 26.87; 2. Grace Langlois, Catholic-PC, 27.430; 3. Aaliyah Arvie, Westminster, 27.44; 4. Marley Moore, Vermilion Catholic, 27.47.
400 – 1. Lila Lewis, East Beauregard, 1:02.77; 2. Kailee Hickman, Merryville, 1:04.74; 3. Madelyn Compton, Hanson, 1:07.03; 4. Madison Champagne, Highland Baptist, 1:07.10.
800 – 1. Frida Alvarez, Basile, 2:32.10; 2. Ya’jaia Goudeau, North Central, 2:39.55; 3. Madison Champagne, Highland Baptist, 2:42.68; 4. McKenna Speights, Merryville, 2:49.60.
1600 – 1. Ella Blake, Highland Baptist, 6:02.49; 2. Kate Eggers, East Beauregard, 6:03.35; 3. Amelia Perello, Highland Baptist, 6:09.23; 4. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 6:21.55.
3200 – 1. Kate Eggers, East Beauregard, 13:39.54; 2. Amelia Perello, Highland Baptist, 13:52.86; 3. Layla Clement, Catholic-PC, 14:11.10; 4. Emma Blissett, Highland Baptist, 14:13.32
100H – 1. Mya Harmon, Elton, 16.37; 2. Ava Claire Calais, Central Catholic, 16.47; 3. Avery Cournoyer, Merryville, 17.20; 4. Kinley Dartez, Vermilion Catholic, 17.48.
300H – 1. Ava Claire Calais, Central Catholic, 49.05; 2. Destiney Davis, North Central, 50.14; 3. Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist, 50.16; 4. Samantha Johnson, Merryville, 50.28.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Westminster 52.17; 2. Central Catholic 53.14; 3. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 53.49; 4. Vermilion Catholic 54.18.
4x200 – 1. Westminster 1:50.82; 2. Covenant Christian 1:51.85; 3. North Central 1:52.08; 4. Elton 1:55.65.
4x400 – 1. North Central 4:28.78; 2. Merryville 4:30.99; 3. Highland Baptist 4:31.71; 4. Basile 4:41.19.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Ella Cox, Grand Lake, 5-0; 2. Eliana Manuel, St. Edmund, 4-10; 3. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 4-10; 4. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 4-8.
Long jump – 1. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 17-9; 2. Brianna Sensley, Highland Baptist, 16-8; 3. Allie Moreau, Catholic-PC, 16-6; 4. Grace Langlois, Catholic-PC, 16-2.
Triple jump – 1. Lucy Hamer, Central Catholic, 33-11.5; 2. Brianna Sensley, Highland Baptist, 33-9.25; 3. Henley LeJeune, Basile, 32-9; 4. Avery Cournoyer, Merryville, 32-7.5.
Pole Vault – 1. Chloe Peloquin, Oberlin, 10-0; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist, 9-0; 3. Carlisle Quackenbos, Vermilion Catholic, 9-0; 4. Kalah Devall, Grand Lake, 7-6.
Discus – 1. Addison Grizzaffi, Central Catholic, 98-9; 2. Tearra Frank, Oberlin, 89-1.75; 3. Jillian Garriet, Hamilton Christian, 88-8.25; 4. Emma Beall, East Beauregard, 82-4.5.
Javelin – 1. Emma Johnson, Oberlin, 112-7.5; 2. Addie Lovell, Hanson, 107.9; 3. Teagan Champagne, Westminster, 105-11; 4. Masie Cole, Oberlin, 100-1.
Shot put – 1. Miranda Williams, Merryville, 32-8.5; 2. Jillian Garriet, Hamilton Christian, 31-6.5; 3. Sage Wolfe, Oberlin, 20-5.25; 4. Bri’Yannah Johnson, Central Catholic, 28-0.25.