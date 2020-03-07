LAKE CHARLES — When trouble lurked, the North Central girls basketball team leaned on some of its most veteran players to carry them home during Saturday’s Class 1A state final at the Burton Coliseum.
Really, the Hurricanes have done that the entire season. After all, not many high school players possess the kind of experience seniors Frandreka Keller, Diamond Nevills and Katelyn Harrison have.
Keller has been on the team since she was in the sixth grade, while all three, as seventh graders, were on the 2015 squad that won the program’s first and only state championship.
On Saturday, all three shined. Keller scored a game-high 23 points, Nevills scored seven of her 11 points in the second half and Harrison finished with a double-double, lifting the top-seeded Hurricanes to a 60-44 win against No. 6 Delhi.
The victory secures North Central’s second state crown in its fourth appearance in a final and ninth trip to the state tournament, all under longtime coach Vanessa Taylor. Taylor, only the program’s second coach, has been at the helm since 1996.
Taylor said she’s always brought middle school players up to the varsity team to get a head start on their development. A fourth senior, Daija Rideau, finished with four points and five rebounds in 16 minutes Saturday.
“I’m very proud of my seniors,” Taylor said. “All of them have been with me since seventh or sixth grade. So I think my system works pretty good, having them in middle school so I can teach them what they need to do when they get to high school. In turn, when they did play middle school ball, they knew what they needed to do. So when they got to high school, sometimes I could sit back and just let them do what they needed to do.”
North Central (32-6) never trailed against the Bears (25-10) and led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, but Delhi did have the Hurricanes on the ropes a couple of times.
The Bears cut an eight-point North Central lead in the second quarter to four on a layup by De’keia Williams, but the Hurricanes closed the period with a flourish to take a 29-18 lead into halftime.
Sophomore Ya’Jaia Goudeau canned a deep two-point jumper and then, off a steal on the ensuing Delhi possession, finished a layup through contact and knocked down the free throw.
Goudeau nearly finished with a triple-double, recording 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals.
“I felt Ya’Jaia was somewhat nervous because she’s a better guard than what she showed in the first half,” Taylor said. “But she settled down in the second half. As the game progressed, the girls were more confident in what they were doing.”
Keller punctuated the 7-0 spurt by corralling a long rebound and going coast-to-coast as time expired. Along with her 23 points, Keller, the game’s Most Valuable Player, collected eight steals and four assists.
“Fran was kind of discouraged when we did our morning practice because the balls weren’t going in,” Taylor said. “I told her, ‘Shooters shoot. You just got to keep pushing.’ ”
North Central went up by 15 to start the third quarter, but the Bears, once again, roared back with a 9-0 run. After Delhi cut it to six for the second time, the Hurricanes had another quarter-ending response. A 7-2 run gave North Central a 44-33 lead heading into the final period.
From there, Delhi never got any closer than nine points. Dealing with foul trouble in the first half, Nevills’ seven points in the fourth quarter helped keep the Bears at bay.
“It was frustrating, but my teammates were still out there doing their thing,” Nevills said of the foul trouble. “So it kind of helped me to just go out there and just play my game. Take the refs out of the game.”
Critically, North Central cut down on its turnovers, especially as the game progressed, after turning the ball over 30 times during its semifinal win against Merryville on Thursday. The Hurricanes turned the ball 20 times against Delhi and only 12 times over the final three quarters.
“We just knew we had to play together and keep everything intact,” Keller said. “At one point, we were moving to fast, and we knew we had to slow down and realize that we were in the lead and just keep playing.”
Taylor said this championship run wouldn’t have been possible without a “come-to-Jesus meeting” with the seniors after losing to Opelousas High in the St. Landry Parish tournament on Dec. 20. Taylor said the turnaround started when they beat 5A quarterfinalist Zachary by three on Jan. 14 and lost to Lafayette High by only a point three days later.
The Hurricanes proceeded to win their final 11 games.
“I’m proud of them because all I did was coach,” Taylor said. “I really had no part in them turning the season around. … Like I told them today, it’s not how you start but how you finish. Like I told them earlier in the season, Nick Saban plays for a national championship. He doesn’t play for an SEC championship. So I kind of embedded that in their thoughts.”