Southside boys basketball coach Brad Boyd scratched two items off his bucket list Friday.
The No. 12 Sharks not only hosted their first playoff game, they rallied from a nine-point deficit to topple No. 21 Ponchatoula 55-51 in a Class 5A bidistrict matchup in Youngsville.
Bryson Colbert scored 17 points and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line for the 25-10 Sharks, who will travel to Monroe to face No. 5 Ouachita Parish (23-8) in the regional round Tuesday.
"In only our third year of varsity, you can pretty much put us down as a Top 15 team in Class 5A," Boyd said. "That's a good thing, considering we started from scratch.
"To get our first playoff win at home, in front of a nice home crowd, it was a good feeling for the kids."
It didn't come easy, either.
The Sharks, who rallied from large deficits to defeat Ellender and Barbe during the regular season, trailed the Green Wave 33-24 in the third quarter before a 12-0 run fueled by four 3-pointers.
Sophomore Jayce Tolivar, who finished with 12 points, drilled three 3-pointers to start the run, and junior Bryson Williams added another 3-pointer to put the Sharks up 36-35 midway through the third quarter.
"I was so hard on this kid at the beginning of the year," Boyd said of Tolivar. "I was pushing him to get his mental capacity right for these types of situations.
"It was a mismatch when their big guy tried to guard him. Jayce did what Jayce does. He's crafty with the ball. He can shoot it when he's open."
With 1:48 remaining, Colbert's three-point play put the Sharks ahead 52-47. After a Green Wave bucket, Landon Baptiste made a free throw to give the Sharks a 53-49 lead with 41.3 seconds left.
"Cobert was just brilliant, finishing at the goal for the (one) and-one," Boyd said of the three-point play, which featured a perfect pass from Tolivar. "The game plan was for Colbert to seal it at the end with free throws, and it worked out."
Baptiste had a sheepish look on his face when the Green Wave sent him to the free-throw line late in the game. The 6-foot-4 junior, who scored six points, was not Boyd's ideal candidate to shoot free throws in crunch time.
"Landon missed some free throws against Northside. He missed some free throws against New Iberia," Boyd said. "We had a funny joke going on where we were talking about substituting for him, but I told him, 'It is what it is.'
"He made the free throw to put us up four points. That gave us some breathing room. He's such a great kid. He's the quarterback of the football team. Everyone at the school loves Landon Baptiste."
Williams added 11 points for the Sharks, who were 14 for 15 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Thomas led the Green Wave (15-13) with 16 points. Allen Graves added 11 points and Asher Boney scored 10 points.
"You have to credit Ponchatoula for coming on the road in front of a big crowd and bringing it to us," Boyd said. "They're a well-coached team that was right there until the end."