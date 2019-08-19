Editor's note: This is the 23rd in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators.

WHAT WE KNOW

Ascension Episcopal figures to be a solid, blue-collar team this season. While the Blue Gators lack star power after losing such standouts as wide receiver Seth Kerstetter and running back Jhalen Brown from last year’s 9-3 squad, good luck finding a true weakness on this year’s squad.

“We’re a very solid team,” said Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux. “I don’t think we have any superstars anywhere, but I also don’t think we have any holes. As long as we stay healthy, we could be as good as anybody.”

Despite losing two stars on offense, Ascension still returns eight starters there, including three-year starting quarterback Cole Simon. “I’m expecting a big year out of Cole this year.” Simon has two seasoned targets back in Will Kerstetter and Gus Maraist, not to mention tight end Ethan Leoni.

Brown’s 1,867 yards and 32 touchdowns will be replaced by a running back by committee, led by senior Asa Freeman. That group will be aided by an offensive line that returns four starters, anchored by left tackle Clay Ancelet.

There were several key losses on defense as well, but again, seven starters return to help ease the transition. Senior defensive end Barton Bernard will spearhead the front call, equally as effective as a rusher and playing the run.

The linebacking corps must replace Austin Arceneaux, but returning starters Blake Pearson and Andre Domengeaux are back there.

The secondary will likely be the strength of the defense, led by three returning starters in free safety Andrew Stolzenthaler, strong safety Jaime Cordova and cornerback Eli Fournet.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The biggest question mark is in the kicking game, where Desormeaux is searching for someone to step up in both the punter and placekicker spots. Simon is even an option at kicker after handling those duties on occasion earlier in his career.

Elsewhere, the question marks are few. It’s actually more of a prove-it issue. Desormeaux is confident in the running game with four linemen back, but the committee approach must still prove it can match Brown’s huge numbers from a year ago. Freeman figures to carry the biggest load, but Leoni, Cordova and Fournet should all see carries.

Will Kerstetter must prove that he can be as explosive as his older brother as the No. 1 receiving target. For the record, Desormeaux has high hopes for sophomore receiver Anthony Quebedeaux.

The only other group with some work to do is the defensive line. There will be two new starters there on a unit that expects to feature a rotation.

Ascension has only lost six games in Desormeaux’s three seasons as the head coach. There’s no good reason to believe that loss total won’t stay single digits after the season ends.

HOW WE SEE IT

Time will tell how Ascension will match up with district favorite Catholic-New Iberia down the road. Prior to district play, two of the Blue Gators’ three opponents are missing huge offensive leaders from last season in Erath wide receiver Matt Domingues and North Vermilion running back Malik Criner.

Another positive for the Blue Gators schedule-wise is both of their toughest opponents on paper — Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Catholic-New Iberia — are home games.

There are just few teams in the Acadiana area more solid than the Blue Gators. They’ve got multiple returning starters at every level on both sides of the ball, except for the kicking game, and a coaching staff that is virtually back in tact. The only real change there is Scott McCullough is no longer the defensive coordinator — moving back to the offensive side as the running backs coach — with Heath Whittington and Stephen Hearen taking over those duties.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Oct. 4: versus Catholic-New Iberia

As long as Ascension and Catholic-New Iberia remain in the same district, this will usually be the most anticipated matchup for the Blue Gators. Not only are these two teams the overwhelming favorites to play for the District 7-2A title, but Catholic is also the alma mater for Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux.

COACHSPEAK

“We’ve got our entire staff back, except for one CECP coach that we’ve added. That’s a huge factor in our success. We’ve got a lot of continuity. That’s huge in any sports when you’re not changing systems year-in and year-out. Even when I took over for Mike (Desormeaux), we didn’t really change much on offense or defense. It was the same main systems. I think that makes a huge difference.” — Matt Desormeaux

NOTABLE NAMES

QB Cole Simon, 5-11, 185, Jr.

Essentially going into this third year as the Blue Gators’ starting quarterback after taking over for injured starter as freshman. Bigger, stronger arm and more vocal leader this fall. Figures to build on good touchdown-to-interception ratio from a year ago.

TE/DT Ethan Leoni, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Two-way starter, but that’s only the beginning. In addition to being a returning starter at tight end and defensive tackle, Leoni is also expected to play a role in Ascension’s running back by committee this fall, not to mention being a team leader.

FS Andrew Stolzenthaler, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Among the defense’s most seasoned performers — going into his fourth season of varsity play — and quarterback of the defense. Ball hawk in the back of the defense. He’s also expected to see time at wide receiver and would be the backup quarterback.

SS Jaime Cordova, 5-10, 200, Sr.

The other half of the Blue Gators’ experienced 1-2 punch in the secondary. He’s the strong safety to Stolzenthaler’s free safety spot as a physical run defender, and he’ll also help out on offense as another candidate to be part of running back by committee.

OT Clay Ancelet, 6-4, 265, Jr.

The offense’s left tackle to protect the blind side of quarterback Cole Simon and the strongest player on the Blue Gators’ roster. Leader of an offensive line that returns four starters and should continue the program’s powerful rushing attack.

Head coach: Matt Desormeaux

Record: 31-6

2019 SCHEDULE

September

6 Erath

13 CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE

20 NORTH VERMILION

26 Jeanerette*

October

4 CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA*

11 Delcambre*

18 Houma Christian*

25 FRANKLIN*

November

1 Loreauville*

8 WEST ST. MARY*

*--denotes district game

HOME GAMES ALL CAPS

2018 REWIND

Overall: 9-3

Beat ERATH 27-12

Beat Catholic-PC 57-54

Beat North Vermilion 22-21

Beat DELCAMBRE 43-12

Lost BERWICK 38-24

Beat JEANERETTE 42-12

Beat Franklin 42-12

Beat LOREAUVILLE 48-12

Lost Catholic-NI 58-35

Beat WEST ST. MARY 40-8

Playoffs

Beat RIVERSIDE 35-12

Lost Country Day 58-35

LAST FIVE SEASONS

2018: 9-3

2017: 8-3

2016: 13-1

2015: 11-2

2014: 8-4

Key losses: WR Seth Kerstetter, RB Jhalen Brown, LB Austin Arceneaux, DL Michael Rohrberger

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 4-2-5

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Offense

WR Will Kerstetter (5-11, 200, Jr.)*

WR Gus Maraist (5-10, 150, Sr.)*

WR Anthony Quebedeaux (6-0, 175, Soph.)

TE Ethan Leoni (5-11, 190, Sr.)*

OT Clay Ancelet (6-4, 165, Jr.)*

OG Kade Guillory (6-2, 230, Sr.)*

C Nicholas Stephens (6-0, 225, Jr.)

OG Cole Griffith (6-0, 225, Sr.)*

OT Barrett Hebert (5-11, 255, Soph.)*

QB Cole Simon (5-11, 185, Jr.)*

RB Asa Freeman (6-0, 175, Sr.)

Defense

DE Barton Bernard (6-1, 180, Sr.)*

DT Ethan Leoni (5-11, 190, Sr.)*

DT Kade Guillory (6-2, 230, Sr.)

DE Matt Remondet (6-3, 195, Jr.)

LB Blake Pearson (5-8, 180, Sr.)*

LB Brodi Delahoussaye (5-9, 190, Sr.)

LB Andre Domengeaux (5-8, 160, Jr.)*

CB Eli Fournet (6-8, 160, Sr.)*

CB Trey Maraist (5-9, 145, Jr.)

SS Jaime Cordova (5-10, 200, Sr.)*

FS Andrew Stolzenthaler (6-1, 180, Sr.)*

*--denotes returning starter

