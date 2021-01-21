There only appear to be a few knowns heading into Saturday’s 2021 Greg Lavergne Parish Duals Wrestling Championships at Carencro High.

One is the Teurlings Catholic Rebels are the overwhelming favorites to win the tournament.

The other is everyone involved might as well get used to the unknowns.

Even the format of the tournament is different for the first time in decades.

Like dual tournaments throughout the state this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, tournament director Derrick Franchak decided to seed eight teams – the six parish participants, as well as a ‘B’ teams from perennial powerhouses Teurlings and Comeaux.

At that point, a four-team pool will wrestle beginning at 8 a.m., followed by another four-team pool competition at 1 p.m. The winners of each pool will wrestle in the finals at 6 p.m.

“All the other dual tournaments around the state didn’t necessarily have a winner,” Franchak said. “They just guaranteed you three or so matches. I still wanted to have a parish champion in the most fair way possible.”

Franchak said the seeds were determined by team performances over the last few years in the event.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t end up where the two best teams are in the same session (pool), but really, I think this was the only way to get it done,” he said. “Going off past seasons, I think we’ll end up with the two best teams in the finals.”

The only difficulty could be the uniqueness of this season. With Acadiana, Carencro and St. Thomas More football teams reaching the state finals after Christmas and all the other COVID issues, many teams are just getting started with wrestling.

This tournament was originally scheduled for two weekend ago and pushed back for that reason.

“It’s still not much time,” Franchak said. “I’ve got a bunch of football guys wrestling, but being in football shape and being in wrestling shape is two totally different animals.”

For example, Carencro’s only tournament so far this season was last weekend at Rayne.

Behind Teurlings, “I think we’re a top three or four team, but I really haven’t seen a lot of other teams yet this year,” Franchak said.

Even the Comeaux Spartans have roster issues. Due to a combination of quarantine contact tracing, an Ag competition and injuries, the Spartans are expected to be one shot on their ‘A’ team and will only have four wrestlers for the ‘B’ team.

“If we can make it out of our pool and make it to the finals, I’ll be real happy,” Comeaux coach Keith Bergeron said. “It’s going to be a tough pool. Carencro is going to be tough, Southside’s got some very good wrestlers and Teurlings ‘B’ team could possibly even win our pool.”

As a result, St. Thomas More will provide some wrestlers to help fill out Comeaux's 'B' team roster. If that doesn't do it, Franchak said other schools will provide wrestlers as well.

"It may not count toward their record, but it’s still mat time and that’s what these kids need right now," Franchak said. "It’s better than just sitting around and not getting to wrestle. We’re going to fill as many spots as we can."

Comeaux is led by senior Morgan Burke at 170, who finished sixth at Louisiana Classic last weekend.

“I knew he was going to have a good year this year,” Bergeron said. “He’s a good kid and he works hard.”

With no team expected to field a full roster other than Teurlings, there appears to be few obstacles between the Rebels and a fourth straight parish crown.

“It’s a pride factor,” Teurlings coach Kent Masson said. “Year in and year out, we always build what we do in the season starting with what we do with the weekend of parish.

“Because we’ve been so limited in the number of matches we’ve gotten this year, we can’t any weekend lightly. We have to go into each weekend thinking this is an important weekend to wrestle, to get matches, to build up our winning percentages and get ourselves in position to get a good seed for the state tournament.”

If not for a disqualification last weekend, Teurlings was in position to win the Louisiana Classic overall team title last season. For the first time, the Rebels had as many as four grapplers in the finals.

Their leaders – all La. Classic runners-up - includes Ashton Sonnier at 106, Ethan Boudreaux at 113, Josh Vincent at 152 and Joel Lanclos at 220.

“He’s wrestling at a completely different level than we’ve ever seen him wrestle at before,” Masson said of Sonnier. “He’s the type of wrestler where when you think he’s getting in trouble in certain spots, we’re not worried. He gets out of it.”

Vincent is a transfer from St. Louis due to Hurricane Laura.

As for Lanclos, Masson said, “He’s getting better and better each match he wrestles. He has no quit in him in a match.”