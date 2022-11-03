Downplaying the significance of a game has become the norm for coaches in sports at just about every level.
So, it should come as no surprise that coaches from both Lafayette Christian and St. Thomas More have done their best to downplay the magnitude of Friday’s regular season finale, in which the Knights will travel to face the Cougars at 7 p.m. in a game that will decide the District 4-4A championship.
“It wasn’t hard to downplay games against Catholic of Baton Rouge, Brother Martin, Teurlings or Westgate,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “We’re going to play this game to what it is and that’s for the district title. But we’re not going to up play it to the biggest game played in Lafayette. The reality is this is not the final game. This is game is not for the state championship.”
With a win, the Cougars will win the district championship outright, while a Knights win it would likely result in a three-way tie between STM, LCA and Teurlings Catholic.
“This is a big game because we have the opportunity to share the district championship,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “But each week after we finished our non-district schedule, we approached each district game as a district championship game. This game against STM is the fifth and final one. Having control of our own destiny is all we could ask for.”
The game will mark the first meeting between the Knights and Cougars in football, which was the initial reason both fanbases had the date circled on their calendars prior to the start of the season.
“It’s for the district championship and some people don’t think winning a district title is a big deal but we think it is a big deal,” Savoie said. “But we’re not going to play it up like this game is the Super Bowl. That’s not fair to the kids.”
Faulk, whose Knights have played in fve consecutive state championship games, agreed with Savoie.
“It’s a game that falls in Week 10, it’s for a share of the district title for us and the district title outright for them. It’s a big game, but we approach every week as a big game.”
STM, which is 8-1 overall and 4-0 in district, was confident in the players returning from a year ago. Although they may not have expected the record they’ve compiled, Savoie and the coaching staff were confident they’d be extremely competitive against a tough schedule.
“I think from a record stance we are surprised,” Savoie said. “We have had some big wins versus some really quality teams. I think if we were sitting and penciling things in, I don’t think we expected to have this kind of success on the scoreboard. As coaches, we were confident in the kids coming back and that’s because of their work ethic.”
Despite the stiff competition and the key losses to graduation, Faulk wasn’t among the people who doubted the Cougars prior to the start of the season.
“STM is one of the top programs in the state year in and year out for the past 20 to 30 years,” Faulk said. “They have a lot of good players and a lot of continuity with their staff year after year. They are a well-oiled machine. They know they are. So, I’m definitely not surprised by their success. If you counted them out, you really haven’t been paying attention to the amount of success they have had over the years.”
The Knights, who are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in district, have been equally impressive, Savoie said.
“LCA is well-coached, and they have talented players at a number of positions,” Savoie said. “They have a winning attitude, and their kids are committed to excellence.”
Considering both teams appear to be evenly matched in all three phases, Faulk and Savoie agreed the winner of the game is likely to be determined by the usual keys – protecting the football, minimizing big plays defensively and remaining focused on their respective game plans.
“Against a team like STM, it is important that we line up well, communicate and tackle well,” Faulk said. “We have to defend against the run, take care of the football and now create short fields for them offensively. It’s going to be important to be sound in all three phases.”