The North Vermilion girls basketball team isn’t accustomed to putting up a lot of points, but they make up for it with their effort on defense.
The Lady Patriots did just that to open the Class 4A playoffs with a 32-25 road win over the No. 16-seeded Northside Lady Vikings.
The Lady Patriots’ effort on defense was relentless. North Vermilion more than made for what it lacked in size with effort and determination.
“We knew their (Northside’s) size and their length was going to be their main advantage,” Lady Patriots coach Casey Meador said. “They were going to try to get the ball inside and crash the boards offensively, so to keep them off the boards and keep the ball out of say a 10-foot realm of the goal was our main concept.
"The way the girls battled and the effort they gave for 32 minutes, to never waiver in that factor was huge because we knew it would be low-scoring. Sometimes when it’s low-scoring you lose that focus to continue to guard and box out, but I thought that was the key.”
The Lady Patriots never lost the lead after the first quarter. While they weren’t shooting lights out, they were able to prevent the Lady Vikings from going on a run.
“For 32 minutes, we didn’t allow any easy buckets consecutively,” Meador said. “That kept them under 30 points, which gave us a chance. We were trying to hold on, and that was the key. I thought free throw shooting on both sides probably wasn’t great, so it was kind of a wash.
"If we could’ve hit some more free throws, I thought that could maybe give us another advantage to maybe separate by 8 or 10 or 12, but again, credit to the girls’ effort to continually battle even though the game was kind of rough at times. To continue to battle through that was an excellent feat for them.”
Senior guard Kennedi Semien led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 16 points and was able to deliver clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.
“She (Semien) has been our leader all year,” Meador said. “She’s our senior guard, we go through her for a lot of things offensively and defensively. To come in tonight, a playoff game and have the ball and do the things she had to do defensively, she was the glue to what we were doing.”
The Lady Patriots also saw seniors Abigail Lopez and Jace Myers chip in a combined 9 points in what was a complete team effort.
“It was balanced scoring, which we normally get,” Meador said. “To get within that balance, to get that one person up to 12 to 16 is kind of our go-to to get. Normally if we can get to 32, 35-plus points, we’ll defend and be in the game. Then from there it’s about little things to win the game, which today we were able to do, so it was definitely a team effort.”
The Lady Patriots consistently played strong on defense throughout the regular season, and they’ll look to continue that trend in the regional round next Monday.
“We know that we’ve got to keep ourselves in the game by limiting the other team’s scoring and take away what they’re good at,” Meador said. “We’re rough on offense, but when shots do fall and things do go right, it gives us a chance to be in the game.”
The Lady Patriots will face another road test next week, and this time it will be against a district foe in No. 1-seeded Class 4A power LaGrange.
“We pulled LaGrange, who’s in our district,” Meador said. “We know all about them, probably the best team in the state. They’re talented, but we’re going to go in and compete. We’re going to approach them with a chance to be better.
"The end goal is to always play as long as you can into the season, so even though we know they’re very good, we’re going to approach them with some confidence and try to put up a fight.”