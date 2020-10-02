FRANKLIN — A win doesn’t have to be pretty.
And Southside’s 35-6 win in the season opener Friday night was far from a work of art. In fact, Southside coach Josh Fontenot summed it up with one word.
“Ugh.”
Even though it wasn't a performance for the ages, Fontenot admitted it was a good win. The Sharks scored all 35 points in the first half — the bulk of them coming on defense in special teams.
Javen Etienne scored two of those defensive touchdowns on scoop-and-scores in his coming out party during his first game in a Southside uniform.
“I was in the right spot at the right time to make those plays,” Etienne said. “Our defense was different than what it was last year and we put a lot of hard work in got bigger.”
Fontenot, who is known for being an offensive-minded coach, said he wouldn't mind one bit if new defensive coordinator Ben Mouton, Etienne and the rest of Southside defense become the strength of this season.
“We can win 2-0 for all I care,” Fontenot admitted. “I’m an offensive guy, but it’s a lot easier to play when we start on the plus side of the field and our defense is getting stops. I think in the long run, if you are going to win games against the teams in our district, you have to be able to stop people.”
The Sharks' offense struggled for most of the night to get any kind of cohesion as a unit. Southside quarterback Dillon Monette overthrew a few wide-open receivers and his receivers dropped multiple throws that would normally be caught. Fontenot attributed the multitude of mistakes to a lack of focus.
“Our focus was just not right,” Fontenot said. “We have to get over the hump of being a mediocre team that beats the teams we are supposed to beat and we need to become an elite team that beats teams we are equal to or maybe beat some teams we aren't supposed to beat. We just aren't there yet. Ugh. I’m happy we won, but we need to finish games like (against Franklin).”
The Sharks now turn their attention to the Carencro Golden Bears — an opponent that will be nothing like what they saw in Franklin Friday. Fontenot said it’s an opportunity for Southside to prove it belongs in some elite conversations.
“We had a good week of practice (leading up to the Franklin game),” Fontenot said, “but when it comes to game day, we have to maintain that intensity. When are we going to become the team that finishes games against teams like (Franklin)? We need to find out quickly because if we don’t, we’ll never beat the Carencros of the world.”