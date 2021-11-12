A bevy of Southside mistakes in the first half — combined with three costly fumbles in the fourth quarter — proved to be too much to overcome in the Sharks 42-26 loss to East Ascension on Thursday night.
Southside found itself down 21-0 early in the first half as the playoff jitters took a while to wear off. It was the first home playoff game for Southside in the school’s young history and Sharks coach Josh Fontenot said he thought his team didn’t handle the atmosphere as well as he’d hoped.
“We had some chances, but it was just too many self-inflicted wounds,” Fontenot said. “I think we handled it better in the second half, but we would have liked to have worked out some of those kinks a little quicker.”
The opening drive of the game saw East Ascension quarterback Troy Dunn complete a 48-yard pass down the sideline to set the Spartans up for an easy six-yard touchdown run from Walter Samuel. Later in the first quarter, the Sharks muffed a punt inside the 10-yard line, setting up another Samuel touchdown and the Sharks quickly found themselves down 14-0.
The Spartans converted a 3rd-and-38 and a 3rd-and-23 in the first half that Fontenot said were heartbreakers to the Sharks defense.
“We weren't as intense as we needed to be in the first half and those third and longs killed us,” Fontenot said. “We couldn't get off the field on third down which limited our possessions. (East Ascension) are not some slouches you’re playing and we just couldn't overcome those mistakes.”
Fontenot said he knew his offense isn’t built to come from behind, but the Sharks special teams rose to the occasion with a couple of huge assists. In the second quarter, a 90-yard kickoff return from Jaydun Colbert — his fourth of the season — got the Sharks on the board and cut the halftime deficit to 21-7.
In the second half, a Josh Rodriguez blocked punt set the Sharks up with a great field position inside the Spartans 20-yard line. After Kenneth King punched it in, the Sharks found themselves down 21-19 and right back into the game.
“The game was always there for us,” Fontenot said. “We didn’t play a bad game. We just had too many mistakes to overcome. There was never a moment this season where every kid in every phase wasn’t contributing. Tonight was no different and that’s something I think we can be proud of.”
Down 28-26 in the fourth quarter and driving deep into East Ascension territory, Southside fumbled the ball. The Sharks then fumbled two more times in the quarter which resulted in Spartans touchdowns.
Despite the loss, Fontenot said the season was something to build on. He said he knows Southside took a massive step in the right direction and said this senior class has set the foundation for the future.
“I hope this senior class is appreciated and hope they understand how hard it is to do what they did,” Fontenot said. “I am proud of them. It was a season that we outplayed our potential.
“We need to win a playoff game, no doubt. We need to get to that point. But we have come a long way and we have a good senior class who has set a good precedent. If these younger guys don't pay attention to what this senior class did, shame on them. We have a lot of good things to build on and we are in a good place.”