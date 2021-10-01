Lafayette Christian’s primary strategy made sense. It’s just that Catholic High had other ideas.
Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked Knights were hoping to take the powerful running game away from Class 5A’s No. 1-ranked Bears in Friday showdown at Knight Field.
And for the most part, that goal was achieved.
The problem is Catholic High began the game with a huge pass completion to begin a series of big plays on the night in claiming a convincing 38-17 road win over LCA.
“They do a lot of different things offensively from a formational standpoint,” LCA coach Trev Faulk said. “We wanted to come out and try to play as clean of a game as we could. We knew they hang their hat on the running game, so we kind of wanted to stacked the box to take away the run.
"We did a pretty good job of containing the run, but they were able to – starting with the first play – make some plays in the passing game.”
Catholic High wasted no time getting on the board with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Sampson for a quick 7-0 lead.
“The first play to Shelton, the deal was they’ve got great players, but we wanted to challenge them, because we think we’ve got very good football players too,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux said. “We wanted to add that confidence to our guys and we were able to make that first play. That opened everything up.”
It wasn’t that the Knights didn’t overcome that early blow. In fact, the Knights struck on a big pass play of their own four plays later when sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson connected with Alonzo Ryes on a 58-yard touchdown pass after an 11-yard pass to Alex Beard on third down to tie the game at 7-7.
Then after recovering a Catholic fumble after the ensuing kickoff, the Knights actually took the 10-7 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Jackson Priest with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Incredibly, there was another game-altering play three snaps later. It looked like LCA’s defense would give its offense the ball back, but a roughing the punter call returned the ball to the Bears.
Catholic took full advantage of that huge break by turning it into a 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive to regain the lead. First, it was a 17-yard completion to Sampson and later a 16-yard touchdown toss to Sampson for the 14-10 lead with 2:59 left in the opening period.
“We were kind of feeling like we had kind of weathered the storm after that big first play,” Faulk said. “It was 10-7 and we got a big stop defensively. That ended up being a big swing for them. They ended up scoring on that drive and kind of regained some momentum right there.”
That bad break was further amplified by Catholic blocking a punt after LCA’s defense had prevented a third-down conversion. Catholic recovered it on the LCA 9 to set up a Corey Singleton 1-yard touchdown run to regain the lead for good at 21-10.
“The kicking game has been huge for us all year long,” Simoneaux said. “I thought the blocked punt was huge.”
In many ways, LCA never recovered.
Any comeback attempts were spoiled by turnovers. The first three possessions of the second half ended in an interception and two fumbles.
Making matters worse, the Knights were flagged times for 70 yards.
“We’ve got to cut down on the penalties, we’ve got to cut down on big critical errors against really good football teams,” Faulk said. “Doing things that extend drives, not protecting the football. Doing some things better to better prepare and be able to make more in-game adjustments.”
Taking advantage of all the extra possessions was Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Wide receiver Shelton Sampson also played a big role with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Catholic’s running game didn’t get going until the second half, led by Corey Singleton with 64 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
“Little bit (running game),” Simoneaux said. “I still think we were inconsistent there. You’ve got to give them (LCA defense) all the credit there. Those safeties were just flying down and making great plays. That’s why we stayed out of the box a little more and threw it around.”
Offensively, the Knights rode the efforts of their quarterback. Johnson finished 22-of-32 passing for 333 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
“He’s a kid that has a lot of poise,” Faulk said. “He plays with a lot of poise. He’s been in some tight situations going back to being thrown in against Acadiana’s tough defense in the second drive of the season last year.
“He still has to work on some things and he will, but overall I think he showed some signs of being pretty special.”
Simoneaux said Catholic’s plan was to limit Johnson to “to eight and 10-yard scrambles instead of 30 and 40-yard scrambles,” and it worked to perfection.
Another big statistical night was turned in by wide receiver Ryes, who hauled in six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.
“Overall, we’re obviously disappointed tonight, but we’ll handle it well and learn from it starting with me as a coach and on down to the players as well,” Faulk said.