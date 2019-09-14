1. OC VIKINGS FOR REAL
Few, if any, doubted that Opelousas Catholic had a good team once again this season. After Vermilion Catholic ascended to No. 3 in the Class 1A rankings, however, with a win over Catholic High of New Iberia in week one, many quickly forgot the Vikings took the Eagles to the wire a year ago. But quarterback Jessie Roy and Keon Coleman delivered big games in a huge road upset of VC.
2. MIGHTY LIONS MAKING NOISE
Lafayette High coach Rob Pool told anyone who was willing to listen there was every reason to believe in his Mighty Lions this fall. After a lackluster jamboree loss to Cecilia and a handling of as 2A opponent in Jeanerette in the opener, the jury was still out on Lafayette High. Friday’s 38-7 dismantling of St. Martinville, however, officially turned some heads Lafayette High’s way. With hopes higher at Comeaux and Southside, the Lions’ 2-0 start may very well mean a more competitive 3-5A race than expected.
3. IGNORE JAMBOREES
Certainly not every team in the area that played poorly in the jamboree has rebounded, but that exhibition performance definitely was misleading with a handful of teams in the Acadiana area. In addition to Lafayette High, the Breaux Bridge Tigers are off to a 2-0 start after a lackluster jamboree and the Ascension Blue Gators are also looking sharp after claiming another nailbiting win over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee to get to 2-0 as well.