If you are a team with the state’s longest winning streak in high school football, beware of Teurlings Catholic.
For the second time this season, the No. 9-ranked Rebels in Class 4A have faced a defending state champion who entered the game with 13 consecutive victories.
And Teurlings ended it.
First, it was St. Charles, which won Division III a season ago, in Week 3 and on Friday, it was No. 1-ranked Westgate, which won Class 4A in 2021.
Behind an all-around effort that saw the Rebels (6-0, 1-0) excel in all three phases of the game, Teurlings defeated Tigers 30-22 on the road in the District 4-4A opener.
“It is a huge accomplishment to get a win against two teams that had the state’s longest winning streak,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “Wins like this are hard to come by. Westgate is a good football team, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they go on another run.”
Offensively, the Rebels had 327 yards of total offense and were 6-of-12 on third down conversions. Quarterback Preston Welch completed 10 of 17 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Kentrell Prejean led all Rebels receivers with five receptions for 71 yards. Teurlings found success in the running game as well against the Tigers, rushing for 188 yards on 39 carries led by Tanner Brinkman, who had 84 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
“I thought that was the key to the game,” Charpentier said about the running game. “We were able to control the ball in the second half. Westgate is tough to run on. They are hard to run block against, but they did things to take away the pass and so you have to be able to turn to Page 2. We didn’t punctuate drives, but we took a big step in the right direction.”
The Rebels’ special teams were pivotal in the win, as kicker Charlie Mader was 3 for 4 on field goals (28, 32, 22) and kick returner Douge Viltz set up Teurlings second touchdown drive with a 62-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. Viltz also finished with 59 yards on 10 carries and 46 yards on two receptions.
“Charlie is a new kid, who is an All-American in soccer,” Charpentier said. “The first time he played football was about four weeks ago, but he has unbelievable talent in his right foot. I’m glad he got on the bus (Friday).”
Defensively, Teurlings recorded four sacks, an interception and held the Tigers to 258 yards of total offense – 107 of which came in the fourth quarter – when Westgate cut a 27-7 deficit to 30-22 by scoring touchdowns on two of their first three possessions in the final quarter. Cy Newland led the defense with two sacks, while KJ James, who also caught a touchdown, recorded one sack.
“Defense played with a lot of intensity,” Charpentier said. “Westgate’s offensive line is huge and strong. When they lock on to you, it is hard to get off. We put them in negative situations with the sacks and when you can cause a team to be in negative situations, that’s a big part of it.”
The Tigers (5-1, 0-1), who were playing without star defensive back Derek Williams, put together an impressive opening drive in which they went 82 yards in 8 plays, capping it off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Dedrick Latulas to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Things were quiet offensively for the Tigers until the fourth quarter, when Tavais Gordon scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and a 29-yard touchdown reception. Latulas converted the 2-point conversion following Gordon’s scoring catch to pull the Tigers within 8 at 30-22 with 39 seconds remaining.
Westgate recovered the onsides kick at the Rebels’ 48, but a holding penalty on first down negated any chances of a comeback in the final seconds.
Offensively, the Tigers were led by Latulas, who rushed for 81 yards on 8 carries, and Gordon. Gordon rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.