They had to work much harder for this one.
After beating De La Salle by 48 points in last year’s Division II state championship game, the Cavaliers delivered a clear message early on this time would be different.
Fortunately for St. Thomas More, the No. 2-seeded Cougars delivered the last statement with a critical fourth-down stop with 33 seconds left to preserve a dramatic 35-28 victory over De La Salle on Monday at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
"I'm super proud of these guys," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "What a season. The season last six months. We started in June and we're getting ready to go into January. But they stayed focused throughout.
"These guys really believed in what they were doing. They really believed in each other."
It was the first back-to-back state titles in the program’s history and the third overall.
"Since day one, I said it, undefeated state champs," quarterback Walker Howard said. "We did it."
The fantastic finish began with the Cavaliers actually grabbing a brief 28-27 lead after a 14-yard run by Montrell Johnson with 5:45 left to play.
"We did something that nobody really does against this team," Cavaliers' coach Ryan Manale said. "We had a chance to win with like 5:45 left. We expected to win. We believed. We believed we were coming to win a state championship and really shock everybody."
Johnson finished the game with 182 yards and four scores on 29 carries.
The key there, though, was the word “brief.”
At that point, Howard went to work.
First was a gutsy 7-yard run to escape a big loss. Then Howard's right arm went to work - hitting Jack Bech for 11 and then a 31-yard circus connection to Carter Arceneaux on a flea flicker to the 25. Two plays later, Howard hit Paxton Perret for a game-winning, 22-yard touchdown with 3:52 left.
"It's a kid's dream," Howard said. "Always when you're young, you dream about the state championship game in the fourth quarter - big moments. We came through in the big moments. It was a great game. I'm so proud of our senior class."
Making the possession even better was a two-point conversion completion to Bech to make up for a blocked missed extra point on the previous touchdown.
Bech finished with a Division II record with 232 yards receiving on 10 catches with two scores. He got STM going with a 29-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter and later caught a 38-yarder in traffic for a highlight-film scoring reception to give the Cougars a 27-21 lead with 11:20 left to play.
"It just means a lot more this year with COVID," Bech said. "Everything we had to overcome and go over, obviously we did it and we did it with passion - blood, sweat and tears. We grinded every day. Nobody took their eyes off the trophy.
"Walker threw it up and I knew I could get it (on fourth-quarter TD catch). I had to go up and get it. Whenever the ball's in the air, it's my ball. I don't really let anybody else get in the way."
Howard finished the game 18-of-26 passing for 381 yards and four touchdowns.
"It's been a fun season," Howard said. "I'm so glad I got to play this year."
But the work wasn't done.
Somehow, the Cougars' defense had to get a stop. De La Salle's offense had done an incredible job of controlling the clock all night with 22 first downs behind a 372-yard rushing performance.
When STM scored, it was usually quick on such scoring drives as two plays and 51 yards, five plays in 65 yards, one play and 37 yards and two plays and 59 yards.
The Cavaliers (9-1) put together scoring drives of eight, 14 and 10 plays to dominate the time of possession 36:46 to 10:43.
"The biggest difference in the game this year was how productive their offense was," Hightower said. "Last year, we we were able to get some quick stops. We got some turnovers and they made a mistake in the kicking game. Our offense did about what our offense did this year. They never stopped us. The difference was they were able to run the clock and score points. Their offense stepped up a lot."
Johnson got the drive going with runs of 20 and 22 yards to reach the Cougars' 20. Then the tide began to turn for St. Thomas More.
After two STM defenders went down with injuries, the Cavaliers suffered a bad snap for a seven-yard loss. De La Salle never really recovered. On fourth down-and-11, Johnson ran right and attempted to throw a pass, but Jude LaSalla knocked it away to preserve the win for the Cougars (10-0).
"We were expecting some trickery - some kind of trick play," STM linebacker Bryce Bouillon said. "As soon as they handed the ball off, I knew something was going to happen. We were able bat it down to win the game."
In addition to Johnson, Byron Phillips ran for 86 yards on 13 carries as the Cavaliers mounted a much bigger challenge than in last year's 58-10 win for STM.
"This year, they were a lot more physical," Bouillon said. "Their backs ran harder. It was hard to keep up with them, because they took off on the outside. We made adjustments at half and ran a new defensive set and started stopping the run a little bit more."
For the record, the plan was for De La Salle to go for the two-point conversion had its scored a touchdown on that final drive.
"The offense had the ball with an opportunity to win," Manale said. "We have a two-point play that we worked on all week that we really liked. The goal was to score with as little time left for Bech and Howard all all them other guys, and go for two and win it. The offense dropped the ball and couldn't get it done right there.
"It was something you can't do and win a state championship."
The other misplay for De La Salle that proved costly was STM's kickoff team executing a pooch kick that was recovered by Dominic Zepherin to set up a 37-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Perret for a 21-7 lead with 9:36 left until intermission. Perret finished the game with three catches for 65 yards.
"We definitely were planning on that," Hightower said. "We had seen from the film that they kind of left a hole in the middle. We knew if we could execute it, then we'd have an opportunity to get it. The execution was perfect. It was a perfect kick. Hats off to Spencer Briley. He made a perfect kick on that ball.
"Definitely planned and perfectly executed."
Perfection description of the 2020 Cougars.