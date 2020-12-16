Church Point is attempting to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Coach J.C. Arceneaux is thrilled the No. 4 Bears will be able to do so at home against the No. 9 Madison Prep Chargers in Friday's 7 p.m. Class 3A state semifinals game.

"Anytime you can play at home, it's a huge advantage for you," Arceneaux said. "You don't have to get out, load the bus and get on the road.

"You're always comfortable when you're at home. Having home field advantage with our fans here is going to be a huge plus for us."

The Bears (8-0) were afforded the luxury of a semifinal home game when Madison Prep(9-2) stunned No. 1 Jennings 27-20 last week.

"They're only giving up 12 points per game," Arceneaux said of the Chargers. "They're an explosive offense.

"Their quarterback is dynamic and they have the receiver (Tyrell Raby) who is committed to Memphis."

Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Criss, a junior with a scholarship offer from Memphis, passed for 189 yards and a score last week and rushed for 59 yards.

Raby is ranked as the No. 21 player in the state by 247Sports. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior caught six passes for 97 yards against Jennings and is projected as a cornerback in college.

"They're all big-bodied kids who can score from anywhere on the field," Arceneaux said. "Offensively, they're very explosive so we'll have to make sure we stay within ourselves."

With less than two minutes remaining, David Jones returned an interception for a touchdown to lift Madison Prep to the upset at Jennings. The sophomore added a team-high 60 yards on 13 carries.

The Chargers also have an intimidating defensive lineman in 6-foot-7, 265-pound end Quency Wiggins, who is listed as the No. 26 junior in Louisiana.

Arceneaux hopes to keep the Madison Prep offense off the field with his team's Wing-T offense.

"We were 5-of-6 on fourth down conversions last week vs. St. James," he said. "We did a good job of putting ourselves in manageable fourth down situations where you can keep moving the chains.

"Gavin Richard is our most experienced back. He's rushed for right around 3,000 yards during his career. He's started for us since he was a freshman. Then you have the two sophomores in Jalen Reese and Tylon Citizen, who continue to get better every week."

Arceneaux likes to spread around the touches to several different backs.

"Andy Briceno, he'll rotate in and play quarterback at times," Arceneaux said. "He'll play running back at times. And then, now that we're in the playoffs, we're using (star linebacker) Dylan Stelly on some quarterback runs.

"Anytime we can spread it around like that and try to force people to defend sideline to sideline, it makes our offense really work."

While the front seven of Church Point's defense is well-known for its prowess, Arceneaux also praised his secondary for its effort last week in the 14-7 win over St. James.

"Jerimiah Roy and Daylon Foreman, our cornerbacks, did a really good job," he said.

"Ethan Castille and Armstead Mouton, our two safeties, did a good job of making sure the St. James receivers didn't get over the top of them. They didn't give up any big plays. When they play as a unit like that, they're a tough group of kids."

Arceneaux said the key word when it comes to his defense is "pressure."

"Whenever you can play defense, put pressure on people, and make them feel like they need every play and every possession, they'll start to put some pressure on themselves," he said.

"They'll make some mistakes, and they'll do some things that will help give us the chance to make some big plays, and that's what has happened through the first three rounds."