SCOTT — The 8-2 final between Acadiana and Live Oak doesn't reflect how evenly matched the two teams are.
The Wreckin’ Rams scored seven runs in their half of the fifth inning — aided by two leadoff walks and a big double from Cole Romero that plated a pair. Acadiana coach Clay Courtier said Live Oak pitcher Ethan Prescott was tough and he was pleased with how patient the Rams were in that big inning.
“We showed pretty good patience with him in that one big inning and we made him throw it over the plate. We got a couple of big hits and opened up that inning. Cole has been one of our guys all year long. He stayed patient and he got a good pitch to hit and he drove it.”
Romero said he was baffled by why it took the Rams so long to get to Prescott. He said 2019 has been a much different experience than last season when the Rams were ousted in the first round.
“Last year, I think we thought we were too good,” Romero said. “This year we have less talent, so we have to work harder. We really should have squared him up in the first inning, but we didn’t. We started seeing him better and once we got him out the game, everything fell into place and it all worked out.”
Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard was critical of his team’s ability to move runners once they got them on base. The Eagles stranded eight base runners in the game.
“Acadiana didn't give us a whole lot,” Cassard said. “Once we got guys in position, they bore down and did their job. We have to execute when we get men in scoring position. I don't care how many outs there are, we have to get runs across.
“That is what we are usually good at. We can usually move guys around once we get them on, but we didn’t today and credit the Acadiana pitchers.”
Acadiana starter Justin Brice went six innings and gave up just one run. Courtier said he was ecstatic with the effort the sophomore gave in his first career playoff start.
“It’s his first time in a playoff atmosphere like this and he came up big,” Courtier said. “He has really been doing that all year for us. He is that stopper that comes in and gives us a chance to win.”
Courtier isn't counting a victory in the series just yet — especially with Live Oak throwing its ace pitcher in Game 2 Saturday at 11 a.m.
“This game is over and we forget about it,” Courtier said. “It’s better than being 0-1, but we know they're a good baseball team. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow. We’ll come in and try to get one.”