There are pros and cons to playing a tough non-district schedule.
Among the pros, a team can come away feeling battle tested by the time playoffs arrive and win or lose, games against quality opponents will only help in terms of power rankings.
The cons, you could be a very good team and yet start off the season with a losing record.
But for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights, another pro is the fact they don’t have time to relish in the joy of big wins as the next week presents an equally tough challenge.
One week after opening the season with an impressive 38-21 victory against 5A power Acadiana High, the Knights will turn their attention to Woodlawn-B.R., whom they’ll play host to at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“There is no concern at all from me of the kids not being able to move on from the win over Acadiana,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “Obviously, it was a huge win for us. But it doesn’t carry over. You don’t get two wins for that one.”
And playing against a Panthers team, who are coming off a 25-0 loss against University High in the opener, that is littered with talent headlined by LSU commit Rickie Collins at quarterback and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns commit Jay’veon Haynes at running back, makes it easy for the Knights to turn the page, according to Faulk.
“A tough schedule definitely helps to refocus and reenergize the kid’s week in and week out,” Faulk said. “Most people know about the quarterback who has committed to LSU and their running back, but we’re going to have to give our full attention to their entire team. We know how explosive they can be.”
Collins, a 4-star signal-caller, was pressured early and often by U-High, which led to him completing only 5 of 17 passes for 51 yards in the loss. The offense struggled as a whole, as Woodlawn didn’t pickup a first down until there was one minute remaining in the third quarter.
“The quarterback can do it all,” Faulk said. “He has all of the measurables and he can make all of the throws. He’s a pass first QB, but he can hurt you in the run game as well. Their running backs and receivers are good, and they are massive upfront. They can really create problems offensively for you. We know it’ll be a challenge.”
In a game that is going to be vastly different from an offensive scheme standpoint from what they saw against Acadiana, the Knights’ secondary Ty Lee, Brean Leblanc, Bennett DeRouen, Kellen Thibeaux and linebacker/safety Cooper Martin are surely to get tested more often this week through the air.
However, Faulk, who considers himself to be an old-school coach, believes the key to defending the pass starts upfront with the defensive line.
“For us, the No. 1 thing is to stop the run,” Faulk said. “Even in today’s world of spread offenses and passing attacks, we have to stop the run. But also, we have to affect the quarterback in different ways with coverages and not just let him sit back there comfortably. They do a good job in the screen game and at throwing the ball down field, so we’re going to have to cover and tackle well in 1-on-1 situations.”
The Panthers’ defense is going to be tested as well, as the Knights are equipped with explosive playmakers of their own in quarterback JuJuan Johnson and receivers Alonzo Ryes and Alex Beard. Johnson completed 11-of-25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Ryes (2-93, 1 TD) and Beard (4-85, 1 TD) combined for 178 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.
In the loss to U-High, Woodlawn’s defense turned in a solid performance as they held the Cubs to 132 yards of total offense.
“I’m proud of how hard our kids competed and the tremendous effort they played with against Acadiana,” Faulk said. “But there were still some miscues and mistakes that we have to clean up.”