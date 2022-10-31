ACAS.weststmfoot.103022.680.jpg

Westgate quarterback Jamboree Antoine (5) is sacked by St. Thomas More defensive end Michael Hutchison (74) during their high school football game at St. Thomas More High School on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston at Southside

Northside at Westgate

St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at Barbe

Lafayette at New Iberia

Eunice at LaGrange

Rayne at Leesville

Lafayette Christian at STM

North Vermilion at Teurlings

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

Cecilia at Iowa

Beau Chene at Opelousas

Church Point at Iota

Mamou at Northwest

Port Barre at Pine Prairie

Abbeville at Kaplan

Crowley at St. Martinville

Erath at Donaldsonville

Welsh at Notre Dame

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

Delcambre at Loreauville

North Central at Sacred Heart

Westminster at Catholic-PC

Highland Baptist at Central Catholic

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson

St. John at Jeanerette

View comments