WEEK 10 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston at Southside
Northside at Westgate
St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Barbe
Lafayette at New Iberia
Eunice at LaGrange
Rayne at Leesville
Lafayette Christian at STM
North Vermilion at Teurlings
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
Cecilia at Iowa
Beau Chene at Opelousas
Church Point at Iota
Mamou at Northwest
Port Barre at Pine Prairie
Abbeville at Kaplan
Crowley at St. Martinville
Erath at Donaldsonville
Welsh at Notre Dame
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
West St. Mary at Catholic-NI
Delcambre at Loreauville
North Central at Sacred Heart
Westminster at Catholic-PC
Highland Baptist at Central Catholic
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson
St. John at Jeanerette