The players began to slide headfirst into the muddy midfield Friday night at Lafayette High.
At first it was just three of them, then a handful more and finally more than a dozen Mighty Lions got a running start from the end zone before diving Pete Rose style around midfield.
The all-black jerseys were caked in mud but no one cared, well except maybe the equipment manager, because the players' mudslide was a celebration.
No. 9 Lafayette High defeated No. 24 East Jefferson, 43-6, for the program's first playoff victory since 2006.
"It is huge because our senior class was part of the 0-10 season," said senior quarterback Xan Saunier, who rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns. "You kind of saw the progress our sophomore and junior years but we always fell short of getting over the hump. We knew with the payers we had coming back and coach (Cedric) Figaro that we could finally get over the hump this year. I am excited to be part of this."
"I am still speechless," Lafayette High first-year coach Cedric Figaro said. "I am thinking about the kids right now and how those seniors felt. For them to play through that winless season as freshmen to now winning a playoff game. I am so happy for those kids."
The first half was directly impacted by the rainy conditions which caused multiple turnovers and many an offensive play to fall short due to players unable to get their footing underneath them.
Despite the conditions, Lafayette High (6-1) managed to build up a two-touchdown lead at halftime with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.
Saunier, who started the game at running back while his younger brother Grayson got the start at quarterback, scored his first of four rushing touchdowns on the night with a 44-yard touchdown less than a minute into the second.
The Mighty Lions then scored as linebacker Oliver Craddock, who was also playing fullback, took a handoff around the right side for a 44-yard touchdown run. At halftime, Lafayette High led 13-0.
"They ran what they needed to run tonight," East Jefferson coach Frank Allelo said. "Which was up the middle, put 300 pounders in the game and go old school. That's just not what we do."
East Jefferson (3-4) got its lone score of the game in the third quarter.
Warrior quarterback Arthur Oliver had a deep third-and-long pass down the middle tipped by Nick Cormier, but wide receiver Jeremiah Guillard managed to catch it and outrun the defenders for a 92-yard touchdown.
The extra point attempt was no good, but East Jefferson had made it a one possession game, and Oliver became East Jefferson's single-season leader in passing yards.
With the rain having subsided, Lafayette closed out the game in dominating fashion.
Saunier scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 14-yard run, but the two-conversion attempt was no good.
Then Lafayette High's defense forced another turnover as Cormier picked off a fade pass from Oliver for his second interception of the game.
"It was a one score game after that tipped pass," Cormier said. "But like our coaches say every week, you just have to worry about that next play. That next drive I was able to get that pick. I had to come back out there and do my job."
Lafayette High would go on to add a safety, then a 35-yard touchdown run by Saunier and two-point conversion run by Landon Charrier.
Thoas Figaro then recovered a fumble and returned it 65 yards for the touchdown.
"I saw Tim (Wilson) tackle him and then saw the ball pop out," Thaos Figaro said of the scoop and score. "I just scooped up and started running. I was a little tired but I thought I was running full speed. But everyone on the sideline told me that I was jogging out there. I was like I guess I need to start running some more."
Lafayette High would cap off the night with a 46-yard touchdown run by Saunier as the Mighty Lions finished the game with 30 unanswered points to roll to a 43-6 playoff victory.
Lafayette High will now turn its attention to its second-round opponent Mandeville. Even though Figaro had no issues with his guys celebrating in the mud after the game, he made sure the message to his team afterwards was that it would be time to get back to work.
"Next game," said Figaro of what he told the team afterwards. "They can enjoy it for the night but Sunday we will come in and start practicing again. We are playing for Mandeville now. We still have to improve and get better."