1. Not much depth this season
There's no denying the Acadiana area has a handful of legitimate state championship contenders, such as Acadiana, St. Thomas More, Acadiana, Lafayette Christian and Carencro. But the depth behind the group isn't as large as normal. In the 16 games involving area teams so far, the average margin of victory was 36.5 points per game. Five teams score over 50 and three others score 60 or more points. Not one game was decided by single digits.
2. Special teams huge weapon
Being good in the kicking game can be a huge advantage for any team at any team, but especially at the high school level. The Cecilia Bulldogs certainly believe that. Coach Dennis Skains put extra emphasis on special teams during the offseason and it's paid off in a huge way. During Friday's 60-12 district-clinching win, the Bulldogs blocked their ninth kick of the season. In addition to forcing the action, playing a team poor in special teams can result in many short fields and easy scores.
3. No flukes in area powerhouses
St. Thomas More proved its worth as one of the best teams in the state in any class with a convincing road win over Carencro on Friday. That comes after a road win over Catholic High of Baton Rouge earlier in the season. Acadiana performed similar feats earlier with wins over Lafayette Christian, John Curtis and Ruston. There's really no questioning the schedules or pedigree for any of the Acadiana area's prime state title contenders.