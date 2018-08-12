NEW ORLEANS -- Right-hander Dwain Guice pitched a complete-game four-hitter for his second win of the tournament and the Wombats banged out 13 hits to down Tupelo, Miss., Post 49, 7-2, and advance from an elimination game into the American Legion Baseball Mid-South championship game at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Eight of Gauthier Amedee’s batters collected hits, with third baseman William Dunn going 3-for-4 with a two-run single to score the game’s final runs and second baseman Brayden Caskey and center fielder Zane Zeppuhar each going 2-for-4 with each collecting a double and Zeppuhar getting a RBI-single in the three-run third.
Designated hitter Reed Babin contributed a two-run double to give the Wombats a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and right fielder Carson Dabadie hit a two-run single to close out the scoring in the three-run third.
Right fielder Ty Hill’s no-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the first scored Tupelo’s only runs. From there, Guice (8-1) allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking two in recording the final 27 outs.
Gauthier Amedee's Louisiana champions improved to 40-6 to advance to face the reigning Mid-South champion Bryant, Ark., Post 298 Black Sox later Sunday.
Tupelo Post 49, 32-6, exited the tournament 2-3.