When it comes to his offensive line, complacency is the last thing on the mind of Carencro coach Tony Courville.
That's because his two offensive line coaches, Joey Dwyer and Derrick Franchak, are perfectionists who are difficult to please, and that's putting it mildly.
"I distinctly remember in the St. Martinville game when we popped one for 80 yards at the beginning of the game," said Courville, whose fifth-seeded team travels to New Orleans to square off with 20th-seeded Warren Easton on Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
"Our coaches were still complaining that the guys didn't make their blocks on that play. They want to get the best out of every snap. Nothing gets by them, and they won't let anything slide. They want excellence."
The Bears (10-2) have been excellent all year, winning eight regular-season games with losses only to 5A No. 1 Acadiana and Division II No. 1 St. Thomas More.
After the setback to STM, the Bears bounced back the following week to defeat Westgate and force a three-way tie for the district title.
In playoff wins over Salmen and Northwood, Carencro has outscored its opponents 76-14.
On Tuesday evening, the coaches celebrated with the senior members of the offensive line, a group that Dwyer described as "The Foundation" of the team in a Facebook post.
Carencro began the season with two home-run threats at tailback in Traylon Prejean and Kendrell Williams.
After Prejean sustained a season-ended injury several weeks ago, Williams and a host of other backs have continued to run the ball with abandon.
Williams has 1,704 rushing yards with 24 touchdowns, and quarterback Tavion Faulk has been an efficient passer when afforded the opportunity in a run-heavy offense.
"Kendrell and Faulk get all the publicity, but the offensive line is the engine," Courville said. "They're a team within a team. If they're not doing what they're supposed to, the running back is not going to get anything on the tail end.
"What they do starts the whole process. They get our backs to the second level. All our running backs would say they can't do without those guys on the line."
The Bears are both big and experienced upfront. The unit averages nearly 275 pounds along the interior, which returned four of five starters from last year's first-round playoff team.
The group, including tight ends, is led by team captain and three-year starter Zavione Willis, along with Trent Jolivette, Ty Mayfield, John Miller, Amir Ledet, Chad Dupuis, Quinn Collins and Ryan Perry.
"They've been consistent all year," said Courville, who rotates some of his linemen to keep their legs fresh.
"Holding someone accountable isn't something you do to a person," Courville added. "It's something you do for a person. That's what we preach and do for our players to have to have an opportunity to be successful on Friday nights."
Although the Bears are seeded higher, Warren Easton has two of the state's top-four prospects according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Center Sedrick Van Pran, a Georgia commitment, is ranked third in Louisiana, while tailback Ashaad Clayton (Colorado commitment) is right behind Van Pran at No. 4.
The Eagles also have a deep threat at receiver in Casey Cain, the state's 20th-ranked junior prospect.
Last season, Warren Easton lost to Edna Karr in the finals.
"There's a reason why they were in the Superdome last year," Courville said. "We understand that, and we're looking forward to the challenge of facing a team of that caliber. (Van Pran) is unbelievable, one of the best I've seen in a long time, and (Clayton) is very aggressive."