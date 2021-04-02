Tabasco Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Carencro, 136. 2, Barbe, 93. 3, Westgate, 79. 4, Alexandria, 57. 5, Acadiana, 44. 6, New Iberia, Cecilia, 42. 8, Ponchatoula, 34. 9, Lafayette, 33. 10, Highland Baptist, 26. 11, Comeaux, 6. 12, Breaux Bridge, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Jonathan Green, CAR, 10.68. 2, Keonte Gaines, ALEX, 10.73. 3, Braven Broussard, ACAD, 11.15.
200 – 1, Jonathan Green, CAR, 21.69. 2, Keone Gaines, ALEX, 21.73. 3, Camron Spencer, WEST, 22.35.
400 – 1, Christian Francisco, WEST, 50.48. 2, Kendrell Williams, CAR, 50.85. 3, Emery Taylor, LAF, 50.94.
800 – 1, Trayvon Francis, WEST, 1:59.09. 2, Bryce Campbell, CAR, 2:10.52. 3, hunter Landry, NISH, 2:12.78.
1600 – 1, Bryce Campbell, CAR, 4:47.74. 2, Jacob Gondron, LAF, 4:53.13. 3,, Noah Alrashidi, CAR, 4:55.06.
3200 – 1, Noah Alrashidi, CAR, 10:40.06. 2, Tyler Blissette, HB, 10:43.30. 3, Joseph Green, Barbe, 10:58.74.
110H – 1, Camron Spencer,, WG, 15.81. 2, Amire Ledet, NISH, 16.01. 3, Jarworski Joseph, HB, 16.39.
300H – 1, Jarwoski Joseph, HB, 41.73. 2, Amire Ledet, NISH, 42.88. 3, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 43.42/
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Carencro (Koen Beavers, Bailey Despanie, Kentrell Williams, Jonathan Green), 43.03. 2, Westgate, 43.07. 3, Alexandria, 43.43.
4x200 – 1, Carencro (Koen Beavers, Bailey Despanie, Kentrell Williams, Jonathan Green), 1:28.50. 2, Alexandria, 1:29.21. 3, Westgate, 1:29.53.
4x400 – 1, Westgate (Christian Francisco, Jaquailan Allen, Trayquan Francis, Davian Hill), 3:26.97. 2, Alexandria,3:39.42. 3, Carencro, 3:44.74.
4x800 – 1, Ponchatoula, 9:57.88. 2, Carencro, 9:59.60. 3, Barbe, 9:17.10.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Cameron George, ACAD, 47-11. 2, Malik Greem, CAR, 46-10. 3, Noah Nelson, Barbe, 45-8.
DIS – 1, Payton Todd, Barbe, 129-0. 2, Brycelon Noel, CAR, 120-5. 3, Ibrahim Allam, LAF, 113-9.
JAV – 1, Derreck Bercier, ACAD, 145-3. 2, Drew Mitten, Barbe, 144-0. 3, Noah Simon, Barbe, 137-9.
LJ – 1, Bailey Despanie, CAR, 21-9.5. 2, Amire Ledet, NISH, 21-4.75. 3, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 21-2.
TJ – 1, Amire Ledet, NI, 42-4. 2, Jayden Singleton, CEC, 441-1. 3, Kaleb Goodley, Barbe, 40-8.75.
HJ – 1, Kaleb Goodley, Barbe, 6-2. 2, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 6-2. 3, Jacob Pea, PONCH, 5-10.
PV – 1, Amiri Flugence, Barbe, 12-0. 2, Jonah Nepveux, PONCH, 11-6. 3, Hayden Stelly, COM, 11-0.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, Lafayette, 148 2, Barbe, 104. 3, Alexandria, 100. 4, Ponchatoula, 73. 5, New Iberia, 45. 6, Highland Baptist, 31. 7, Carencro, 27. 8, Acadiana, 24. 9, Breaux Bridge, Cecilia, 15. 11, Comeaux, 6. 12, Westgate, 3.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Brandi Goldman, ASH, 12.46. 2, Breyonce George, LAF, 12.53. 3, Latavia Jack, Barbe, 12.80.
200 – 1, Johanna Duplantis, LAF, 25.62. 2, Latavia Jack, Barbe, 26.35. 3, Nyjah Fontenot, Barbe, 26.61.
400 – 1, Evengelynn Griffin, CAR, 1:00.26. 2, Bajia Bickham, LAF, 1:01.96. 3, Briana Guillory, ALEX, 1:02.44.
800 – 1, Aliah Lopez, ACAD, 2:39.79. 2, Arianna Brown, NISH, 2:40.35. 3, Jaylen Jeanbatiste, COM, 2:40.39.
1600 – 1, Jadyn Richard, PONCH, 5:43.18. 2, Arianna Brown, NISH, 6:07.56. 3, Aaniyah Hardwell, ALEX, 6:09.04.
3200 – 1, Aiah Lopez, ACAD, 13:!7.38. 2, Jadyn Brettel, PONCH, 13:31.59. 3, Emily Landry, LAF, 13:36.52.
100H – 1, Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 15.78. 2, Alexis Guillory, ALEX, 17.79. 3, Madeline Brown, LAF,18.23.
300H – 1, Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 48.98. 2, Alexis Guillory, ALEX, 49.78. 3, Virginia Bell, PONCH, 53.45.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Lafayette (Courtney Wiltz, Kennedy Brown, Breyoncie George, Johanna Duplantis), 49.30. 2, Alexandria, 49.69. 3, Barbe, 49.98.
4x200 – 1, Alexandria, 1:45.47. 2, Barbe, 1:45.82. 3, Lafayette, 1:46.83.
4x400 – 1, Lafayette (Dajis Bickham, Kennedy Brown, Dacia Jones, Tanzania Barnes), 4:17.86. 2, Alexandria,4:38.52. 3, Carencro 4:29.13.
4x800 – 1, Lafayette (Chrysta Narcisse, Madison Lghtfoot, Jolie LeBlanc Tanzania Barnes), 10:38.30. 2, Alexandria, 10:58.70. 3, Ponchatoula, 11”10.86.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Marin Barras, HB, 39-0. 2, Sentelle Braumfield, PONCH, 33-9. 3, Gabrielle Champagne, CEC, 32-3.
DIS – 1, Marin Barras, HB, 124-5 2, Sentelle Braumfield, PONCH, 106-7. 3, Molly Lafarque, Barbe, 100-4.
JAV – 1, Alexis Guillory, ALEX, 119-8.5. 2, McKenzzie Davis, Barbe, 113-1. 3, Sarah Dacid, Barbe, 112-5.
LJ – 1, Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 17-9. 2, Destiny Hooper, LAF, 16-4.5. 3, Taylor Jackson, PONCH, 16-2.75.
TJ – 1, Zoriahn Davis, NISH, 33-5.25. 2, Kiana Guillory, B, 33-4.5. 3, Kennedy Brown, LAF, 32-9.
HJ – 1, Ariel Williams, B, 5-0. 2, Destiny Hooper, LAF, 5-0. 3, Kelis Boutte, WEST; Jilliam Howze, NISH; Gabrielle Hogge, PONCH, 4-10.
PV – 1, Johanna Duplantis, LAF, 11-6. 2, Katalina Dailey, Barbe, 10-6. 3, Lindsey Doucet, BB, 9-6.