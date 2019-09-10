The exact details of any resolution are unknown, but suspended coach Trev Faulk has returned to the Lafayette Christian football program.
LCA would not comment on the apparent end to Faulk’s suspension by the LHSAA. Faulk was in the press box during Friday’s 7-0 season-opening win over Westgate. There's no indication that he'll be able to coach from the sideline this season.
The LHSAA did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Jacarde Carter continues to serve as the Knights’ head coach as expected. Carter was the defensive coordinator on last year’s state title team and replaced Barry Baldwin as the head coach after the LHSAA’s ruling.
Baldwin was one of four LCA coaches suspended by the LHSAA in March, along with Faulk and basketball coaches Errol Rogers and Devin Lantier as part of the organization’s crackdown on the use of non-faculty coaches in football and basketball.
Baldwin and Rogers were reinstated before LCA filed a lawsuit against the LHSAA in July.
Faulk’s title within LCA's overall athletic department remains the director of football operations, which includes the hiring and training of coaches from the third grade through varsity.
Faulk is still not a faculty member. Therefore, his role on the varsity football team is as a CECP or volunteer coach.