A year ago, head coach Brad Boyd and his Southside Sharks’ boys’ basketball program were happy to experience a couple of firsts in the school’s brief history.
Not only did they record a winning record, but the Sharks went onto earn its first playoff berth in Class 5A.
Now, in their third year of varsity basketball, Boyd and his Sharks want more.
On Friday, the Sharks got more as they earned their first win over perennial basketball power St. Thomas More on the road, defeating the Cougars 44-37.
“That’s the biggest win for Southside High’s boys’ basketball,” said Boyd, whose Sharks had lost the first two meetings against his alma-mater. “To beat a team like STM, at their home and in a playoff like atmosphere, says a lot about our guys. Our guys have worked hard for three years to be able to get a win like this. It’s a great achievement.”
Southside (16-6), who defeated a Cougars program that have won each of the past four Division II state championships, decided to play man-to-man against the Cougars this year after not finding much success in the previous two meetings playing zone.
“We have always played zone against STM," Boyd said. "This is the first game all season that we have played man-to-man the entire game.”
The 37 points scored by the Cougars were their fewest in a game this season. Their previous low was 38 against Karr in which STM lost 54-38.
“It’s not easy to get a win over STM,” Boyd said. “Especially in their gym. But you have to give credit to our defense. We denied their shooters and we didn’t help off their shooters. Defensively, I felt we did a good job of limiting the amount of 3-pointers they made by being there to contest shots.”
Offensively, the Sharks made six 3-pointers and were 10 of 15 from the free throw line. They were led by Noah Booker and Bryson Williams, who each scored 13 points in the victory.
STM (18-5), who entered the game having won eight of their past 10 contests, found points hard to come by – most notably – in the first and third quarters in which they had a combine six points. Despite being down by as many as 14 points (34-20) with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter, the Cougars rallied back by outscoring the Sharks 14-4 to pull within four at 38-34 with 2:31 remaining.
But the Sharks held on by making four free throws – two each by Williams and Bryson Colbert – and getting a layup by Booker in the final 1:55 to secure the win.
The Cougars, who were 10 for 19 from the free throw line, were led offensively by Mason Guillory (10) and Chad Jones (10) as the duo combined to score 20 points.