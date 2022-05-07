BATON ROUGE - It didn't take long for track and field fans to get their money's worth on the final day of action in the LHSAA State Meet.
Eunice senior Jordan Monroe stepped to the line for his final attempt in the Class 4A boys javelin, and he needed to uncork a big throw.
Big? How about huge?
Monroe unleashed the throw of his life as the spear sailed 199 feet to enable him to overcome Tioga's Dylan Bruce (190-1) and St. Thomas More's Richard Seymour (176-4) for the title.
It was 27 feet beyond Monroe's previous career best, No. 11 in the nation and No. 2 in Louisiana this season.
"I didn't come here to finish second," he said. "I just wanted to do the best I could. I have no idea where that throw came from."
"I was the No. 1 seed coming in (178-7 at regionals), so I expected to do decent," Seymour said. "But anything can happen. Those two throws (Bruce over 190 and Monroe), I never would have expected, didn't see it coming.
"There's nothing you can do but smile. I'm happy for them."
Monroe is aiming to keep throwing in college. Saturday's results should get him a few calls.