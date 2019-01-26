For Devonta Lee, there has always been a catch of some kind.
The story behind Lee’s rise toward the top of 2019 football recruiting charts is simple, yet compelling enough to sound almost like a highlight video.
No one tells it better than Lee himself.
“We would pick teams and play. That was all through elementary school,” Lee explains. “I could always catch the ball. But I wanted to make every kind of catch. I dove all over the place. I jumped over people to catch the ball. I worked to run faster. It was crazy ... it was fun.”
Nothing is more Louisiana than playing pickup football games in a schoolyard or neighborhood backyard. Or for a small-town kid like Lee, to grow up to become a star who helps his school, Class 2A champion Amite High, to an LHSAA title.
At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Lee possesses a combination of size, speed and physical traits that college football programs dream and scheme about. As a senior, Lee caught 42 passes and scored 22 total touchdowns.
Those attributes came handy on defense. The two-way all-district player made 55 tackles and intercepted seven passes.
Nearly everyone took notice.
Lee is the No. 8 prospect in this year's loaded class in Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 10-rated wide receiver in the nation.
“I am so proud of how far Devonta has come in a four years,” Amite coach Zephaniah Powell said. “He is the complete package. Since his freshman year, not only has he grown physically, he also has grown mentally.
“Devonta’s understanding of the game and what he needs to do on every play has grown to the point he is prepared for the next level. It made it possible for him to play multiple positions on offense and defense by his junior and senior years.”
Lee and Amite teammate Ishmael Sopsher, the highly regarded defensive lineman, are Louisiana’s top unsigned players heading into the traditional signing period, which begins Feb. 6. Though some recruiting analysts believe Lee is a lock to sign with LSU, continuing a pipeline of players from talent-rich Tangipahoa Parish, he won’t talk specifics.
“There is a lot to it,” Lee said of the recruiting process. “It can wear on you because there are always schools and people coming at you, especially now. I have to do is what is best for me and my future. It is not just about football. I want to go to a college where I will get a degree that will help me reach goals outside football.”
Lee has a grade-point-average above 3.0 and has already met all the NCAA’s academic qualifying standards. He plans a college major in kinesiology and is interested athletic training.
Asked which receiver his game resembles, Lee points to Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.
An opposing coach offered another comparison, however.
“He is one of the best receivers we’ve had in a number of years,” said St. Helena coach Johnny Felder, whose team suffered a 50-18 defeat to Amite on Oct. 19. “His versatility is what I really like. He was a force on defense at safety and was all-district on both sides of the ball. He reminds me of is Anquan Boldin. Not afraid to go across the middle. Always making plays.”
Powell offers a different comparison.
“To me, he’s throwback guy … a Michael Irvin. You know, that big, physical receiver who also is a leader on the field,” Powell said. “I can't wait to see what he does next.”