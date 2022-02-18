The St. Thomas More Lady Cougars girls basketball team literally didn't know what to do with itself after rolling past Liberty Magnet 43-26 in their Division II state quarterfinal game Friday night.
“I can’t even stand still, AC (Froehlich) and I were just talking about it,” St. Thomas More senior forward Sophie Perkins said. “No feeling can describe it, we are on cloud nine.”
St. Thomas More head coach Stephen Strojny said preparation for a game against Liberty began on Monday and had one message to his team.
“We told them B.T.A. Be the aggressor,” Strojny said. “We knew they were a physical team and we didn’t want to be pushed around by them.”
St. Thomas More and Liberty were tied 20-20 at halftime. St. Thomas More’s defense in the second half was a big part of its victory.
After allowing 20 points in the first half St. Thomas More only allowed six points the rest of the game. Strojny said he thought his defense gave Liberty a lot of trouble.
“We put in a new defense that I pretty much just made up, it's called ‘bumper’” Strojny said. “I saw some things on film that I thought we could exploit.”
Strojny credited St. Thomas More senior Lilly Roger for keeping the high scoring Liberty offense in check.
“Lilly pushed 32 (Liberty center Whitney Hart) around,” Strojny said. “She (Hart) got mad, she got a tech and got frustrated and I think that was the turning point of the game.”
STM junior forward AC Froehlich matched up with Hart when it came to rebounds throughout the game. Froehlich said it was difficult to match up with Hart but she was up for it.
“She is so good and it was really tough being honest,” Froelich said. “She can jump possibly higher than me, so it was really tough but in the end we just played around her.”
Offensively, Froehlich led all players again with 21 points. Perkins was second in the game with 14 points.
Froehlich played almost the entire game because St. Thomas More senior Annelise Davis went down with an injury. Froehlich was concerned for her teammate but knew she had to step up.
“My first thought was ‘Oh no!’” Froelich said. “But then I thought ‘Ok I have to step up and I can do this.’”
Strojny said he switched Perkins to the primary ball handler at halftime and did not look back.
“Look at what she did,” Strojny said.
Perkins accepted the role graciously and did not let mistakes discourage her.
“It was 20-20 at halftime so we knew we had to push the pace,” Perkins said. “If I have to step up and be the ball handler I will and we came away with the win.”
Froehlich and Perkins were excited after the game as both of them said they had trouble standing still after that win.
St. Thomas More will play in the semifinals against Vandebilt Catholic on Tuesday in the Alario Center in Westwego.