The first time I heard the concept was during a catch-up phone call with an area high school football coach about six weeks ago.

He had been surveying how other states were dealing with the coronavirus shutdown online and stumbled across the idea of switching seasons.

The basic premise, he explained, is playing non-contact sports like baseball, softball and track in the fall would be easier than playing football.

So he asked me, “What do you think about moving football and volleyball to the spring and playing the spring sports in the fall?”

My first reaction was probably similar to yours.

Truthfully, the idea wasn’t totally foreign to me. It had come up as a potential solution for college football back in March, but for high schools?

“No, please no,” was pretty much my initial response.

But as we fast-forward to Monday afternoon and the governor shocking none of us with the news that Phase III activities are still a long way off, somehow the idea doesn’t seem as far-fetched anymore.

“Prior to (Monday), I think it was just something floated out there as a nuclear option if it got to that point,” said Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins, who is president of Louisiana Football Coaches Association.

“Everybody was staying optimistic that everything would kind of just work its way out, but now after (Monday's) announcement, I think it’s time to start thinking seriously about how high school sports are going to look going into next year. With the executive committee meeting coming up, I think everything needs to be on the table going forward.”

Just like every development since the middle of March, it’s hard to swallow. Many of us are creatures of habit and this plan shatters that way of thinking.

There are several seemingly sound reasons to consider it, however.

First of all, is it even realistic now for the high school football season to start on time?

“After this announcement, I think we’re going to be hard-pressed to have a timeline where we can start football,” Jenkins said.

Simply put, football is a contact sport in a social-distancing environment.

Schools across the state are experiencing different levels of voluntary workout shutdowns and all schools are doing these days is conditioning. Just this past weekend, Jenkins said Lutcher High had to halt football and baseball workouts until Wednesday.

“And that number is growing,” he said. “I think that’s where we are right now. I think everybody is one phone call away from having to shut everything down.”

No one knows if football will be more of a possibility in October or November. But if you push it back that far, at what point is it not better to just push it all the way back to the spring?

Baseball and softball travel ball tournaments are currently being played all over the state. Those are considered low-to-moderate risk sports. Football isn’t. Volleyball isn’t as much of a contact sport, but it is indoors.

At first glance, there’s a lot of sound logic to putting the low-risk outdoor sports in the fall and pushing back the high-risk or indoor sports.

What about the readiness of baseball, softball and track athletes?

“I hadn’t heard that, but I guess it’s a possibility we need to look into,” Lafayette High baseball coach Sam Taulli said Monday. “I supposed it could work. Normally, my thought is that kids need a down time, but really the spring was their down time this year.”

Taulli’s spur-of-the-moment brainstorm ranged from tryouts to reworking the sports calendar to schedules to state tournament contracts. Perhaps it's home-and-home for one year.

Like we all learned in the spring, a weird season is better than no season.

“It would take some creativity,” Eunice football coach Paul Trosclair said, “but if you put enough resources into something, just about anything is possible.”

Another reason for the swap: How many coaches in the state are ready to risk another lost season for their athletes?

Jenkins isn’t.

“I don’t want to see what happened to our seniors in the spring happen to any kid in any sport going forward,” Jenkins said. “To prevent that from happening again to any other kid, I think we need to look at what the options are. I think the state that we’re in, we see sports that are able to be played right now, we need to put everything on the table to be discussed.

“So we can make sure that every kid gets that opportunity that so many missed out on this past spring.”

There are also financial reasons. Much like in college athletics, football pays for a lot on high school campuses.

Loreauville football coach Terry Martin said he hadn’t thought about switching seasons until Monday, either. But he also rattled off thousands of dollars his athletic department owes and is waiting to pay off after a few home football games.

Maximizing football revenues seems to be a must for everyone.

Again, high school football can’t exist without fans. TV contracts don't pay the bills at this level.

So how wise would it be to wait so late to make a call and the high school football season not happen at all?

Likewise, if you double or triple the chances of getting in a full football season in the spring, is that worth it?

Most coaches agree playing football in the spring would decrease the chances of August and September heat-related issues.

However, the brutal truth is there aren't any knowns with the coronavirus.

Although it seems logical now, there are no guarantees football will be safer in the spring.

We're all just guessing. No one knows what’s going to happen.

But if switching sports seasons is indeed a potential solution, the time for watching and waiting is over. The time to debate the plan's merits was yesterday.

It doesn’t do any good to call for the Hail Mary after the clock runs out.