St. Thomas More boys soccer coach Mark Hiller knew his No. 2-seeded Cougars would be in for a battle Tuesday night in the Division II quarterfinals against No. 7 Bonnabel.
He wasn’t disappointed.
Coming off of a 5-0 win against No. 18 Tara last Wednesday, Hiller expected Bonnabel to come in and bring the type of team and atmosphere worthy of a semifinal match.
Again, he wasn’t disappointed.
But in the end, it was a stout defensive effort from the STM back four and a 48th-minute goal from sophomore attacker Townes Wallace that provided the 1-0 difference. The victory against the Bruins (16-7-3) sends the Cougars (16-4-1) back to where they feel they belong after second-round playoff exits in 2018 and 2019.
“Very proud. I thought we played awesome,” Hiller said. “(In the) first half, I thought we played really good soccer, and it was just a dogfight in the second half. (We worked) hard, we pressed and we defended really well as a team.”
Next for STM? A semifinal matchup with fellow Acadiana-area power Beau Chene, who the Cougars beat 5-2 on Jan. 28 to decide the District 3-II championship. The third-seeded Gators defeated No. 11 Caddo Magnet 2-0 on the road Tuesday.
The Wallace goal was the epitome of the scrappy effort the Cougars put forth Tuesday night. On a corner kick, the ball bounced around the 18-yard box until it fell perfectly to Wallace, who smashed home a goal into the upper-right quadrant of the net.
“It’s played in the box, we win the header and it’s nothing else,” Wallace said. “I just blasted it into the goal. It was great to hear the fans roar like that”
Now, with the Cougars back in the semifinals, they have an opportunity to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2017, when they won the second of back-to-back titles.
“We talked about it last year. We thought we were one of the best teams in the state,” Hiller said. “But if you don’t get to the state semifinals, it doesn’t matter what your opinion is.
“It was important for us to start winning (playoff) games again,” he added. “We still feel like we’re one of the top programs in (Division II.) Getting back to competing for state championships is what it’s all about for us."