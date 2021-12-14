Ascension Episcopal defensive tackle Maxie Baudoin is the highest-rated uncommitted local senior football prospect according to the 247 Composite Rankings.
When reached on Monday evening, Baudoin said he planned to sign a letter of intent with either UL, Auburn, Florida or Tulane on Wednesday, the NCAA's early National Signing Day.
Blue Gators coach Matthew Desormeaux said Tuesday morning, however, that Baudoin had reconsidered and is now expected to wait until the second National Signing Day in February.
"It's a tough decision for a kid to make," Desormeaux said. "Maxie was a great player for us. He made a lot of things happen against double and triple teams. We play small ball (in Class 2A) so he's going against offensive linemen who can't do a lot against him.
"Maxie has a lot of developing to do technique-wise, and that's why college coaches get paid the big bucks. When Maxie goes hard, it's hard for guys to stop him. I'm just happy he has the opportunity to continue his career."
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Baudoin, who is ranked No. 34 among in-state football prospects, took an official visit to Auburn in June. His 247 recruiting profile lists 22 offers, including Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M.
Baudoin said that Auburn has recruited him consistently for several months. His primary recruiter for UL has been Michael Desormeaux, who was recently elevated to head coach. Blue Gators coach Matthew Desormeaux is Michael's younger brother.
"I like that UL hired Coach Desormeaux as head coach," Baudoin said. "I feel that it's a good choice."
Over the past year, Acadiana's Kaden Anderson picked up offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, Houston Baptist and Mercer University.
Anderson, who plans to wait until February to sign, said Mercer has shown the most interest. Located in Macon, Georgia, Mercer posted a 7-3 record this past season and finished as FCS Southern Conference runner-up.
"Mercer defensive line coach Jimmy Long keeps in contact with me," said Anderson, who plans to take an official visit with the Bears in January. "The way they recruit me shows they really care about me and that I won't just be another person standing on the sidelines."
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Anderson totaled 32 solo tackles with seven sacks and 18 tackles for loss while leading the Wreckin' Rams to a Class 5A semifinals appearance this year. He was also instrumental in Acadiana's 2019 and 2020 state championships.
Twin brothers Calep and Collin Jacob are also keeping their options open until February. The Jacobs, who led Loreauville to an 11-1 record and a No. 2 seed in the Class 2 playoffs, are being heavily recruited by Army, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State.
Army quarterbacks coach Cody Worley recently traveled to the Loreauville area for an in-home visit with the Jacob brothers. Worley is pursuing Calep as a quarterback and Collin as a defensive back.
"Coach Worley said I would fit well as a quarterback with the way they run their offense," Calep Jacob said. "After the in-home visit, I watched the Army/Navy game on TV. That was crazy. I didn't realize so many people were interested in that game."
Army, which went 8-4 this season, will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 22.
Southeastern went 9-4 this year and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Lions, who are coached by New Iberia native Frank Scelfo, have been diligently recruiting the Lafayette area in recent years.
Loreauville product Zy Alexander received All Southland Conference honors this season after the defensive back intercepted six passes for the Lions.
Although the Jacobs speak with Alexander on a daily basis, Collin Jacob said their former teammate hasn't tried to lure them to Hammond.
"Zy is a heck of an athlete," Collin said. "I knew he'd be great in college. He's balling there. But he said the other day that we should pick our own school."
Nicholls State, which went 6-5 this season with a 45-42 conference win over Southeastern, is also pursuing the Jacobs. Colonels head coach Tim Rebowe, along with safeties coach/special teams coordinator Brian Wallace and defensive coordinator Tommy Rybacki, recently attended Loreauville's basketball season opener.
Southeastern and Nicholls are primarily pursuing the Jacob twins as defensive backs. Collin and Calep combined for 229 tackles, 14 pass break-ups and four interceptions this past season. Collin was named District 7-2A defensive MVP.
Calep was named 7-2A offensive MVP after completing 70 of 118 passes for 1,202 yards with 15 TDs and rushing for 1,103 yards on 133 carries with 15 TDs during the regular season.