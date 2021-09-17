Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk said that this week’s game against Acadiana would be a measuring stick for his Knights, and they showed that they not only can compete with the best, but win.
The third time against the two-time defending Class 5A state champion Wreckin' Rams proved to be the charm for the Knights with LCA pulling off a dramatic 14-13 win Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium thanks to a blocked extra point with 1:43 left in regulation.
The Rams were able to convert a miracle pass on fourth-and-16 to set up a touchdown that cut the lead to one with less than two minutes, but the extra point attempt failed after an offsides penalty pushed it back five yards.
“These have been really similar the past couple of years where it’s come down to the fourth quarter,” Faulk said. “Thankfully we were able to come out ahead tonight by one. It was a championship-type atmosphere. Even though it’s only Week 3, it really felt like this was a do-or-die game. Our kids wanted to win very badly, their kids did as well. Everybody left it out here tonight.”
“They (Acadiana) made a huge conversion. You have to give their kids credit for executing that on a long fourth down. For a second there we thought they were going to go for two and try to get the win and go up in the game right there, so it was big for our kids to step up and rush hard and give us a chance to win there at the end.”
The Knights' defense held strong throughout the night, limiting the veer machine to 136 total yards.
“It was really a team effort (on defense),” Faulk said. “Guys did a great job of occupying blockers and making plays when it was their opportunity to make plays, so we did a really good job outside of the big completion that they got there at the end of really making them drive the ball over and over again until we were able to get some stops. Our defensive line did a tremendous job, our linebackers played the best that we played all year, and our secondary did a good job in run support as well. Just a great overall team win.”
The offense also did their part with sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson leading the way. He was able to overcome two interceptions and finished strong, running for 96 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 119 yards.
“He (Johnson) is growing and getting better each and every week,” Faulk said. “Against another tough opponent tonight, these guys do a really good job defensively making you earn things, and we were able to score and move the ball well throughout the night and were able to score and get just enough to get the win. We always talk about picking each other up and having each other’s back, so we had a couple turnovers, and defensively we were able to get stops.”
The Knights saw LSU commitment Fitzgerald West shine on both the offensive and defensive lines in what he described as one of his top five performances against a physical Acadiana front.
“It was a tough one, but I feel like technique-wise we had them,” West said. “They were a little tired every now and then, so we took advantage of that. My coach told me you’ve got to play both ways this week. You’ve done it before, you can do it again. I cramped up, but the team needed me, so I had to go out and finish.”
The Knights also saw the return of Division I commitments Brylan Green and Jordan Allen bolster the secondary, which only allowed one completion on the night.
“That (Green and Allen’s return) helped a lot,” Faulk said. “Just for these kids to be able to play and compete every snap defensively in this type of physical game. It was nice and humid out here as well, so for them to come out and compete, it just says a lot about their character.. Obviously we’re a better football team with them back, so we’re happy to have those guys back.”
The Knights are now 3-0 on the season against tough competition, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going next week against St. Helena, and the Rams will look to bounce back next week against Sulphur.
“It’s huge, but we have to use it in the right way,” Faulk said. “We have to come out, and I know our kids will come out starting Monday and prepare in the right way for St. Helena and a road trip over there. Just having a good week of work next week and then going out and competing next Friday night as well as we can, but we’re definitely going to enjoy this one.”