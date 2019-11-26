STM Lady Cougar Classic
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
Cecilia 48, Hanson 41
Fairview 58, Lafayette High 50
Northwest 47, Pineville 43
Lake Arthur 66, Barbe 30
Midland 47, Southside 30
Fairview 90, New Iberia 51
Albany 61, Vermilion Catholic 26
Acadiana 42, St. Thomas More 41
West Monroe vs. LaGrange
Tuesday’s Games
Albany 65, Hanson 14
Northwest 58, West Monroe 34
Fairview 75, Barbe 33
LaGrange 63, Lafayette High 45
Fairview 76, Acadiana 36
Lake Arthur 53, New Iberia 23
St. Thomas More 65, Cecilia 25
Southside 28, Vermilion Catholic 23
Northwest 58, West Monroe 34
WEST MONROE (34) Jaliyah Everett 5, KK Russell 2, Precious Robinson 2, Amaya West 4, Taylor Henderson 2, Dezarae Stewart 5, Faith Robinson 9.
NORTHWEST (58) T. Fontenot 15, J. Thierry 5, K. Malone 5, K. Manuel 13, M. Leday 11, Braylin Charles 4, Makalyn Savoy 2, Maleah Owens 2.
Northwest 11 11 20 16 - 58
West Monroe 10 7 6 11 - 34
3-Point Goals: NOR: Tashiana Fontenot 2, Jala Thiery 1, Mary Leday 1. ; WEST; Jaliyah Everett 1, Dezarae Stewart 1. Totals.
Albany 65, Hanson 14
HANSON (14) Camille Baker 2, Riley Trahan 2, Addie Lovell 2, Abby Dugas 2, Bella Hidalgo 1, Cella Bishop 2, Madi St. Blanc 2, Amyrie Poulard 1. Totals.
ALBANY (65) Kellie Landry 2, Brooklyn Saxon 6, Haley Meyers 12, Shelby Martin 6, Devyn Hoyt 2, Maddie Oubre 2, Laila McAllister 4, Mercedes Johnson 5, Cassie Baggents 11, Brillee Ford 4, Isabella Berlier 1, Ja'meisha Williams 4, Maddy Kate Depaula 2, Taylor Bourgeois 4. Totals.
'
Hanson 4 3 3 4 - 14
Albany 20 18 16 9 - 65
3-point Goals; none
LaGrange 63, Lafayette High 45
LAFAYETTE (45) Chrysta Narcisse 10, Breyionce George 10, Dalayla Blackwell 4, Caitlyn Simpson 4, Faithlyn Frank 4, Jahniya Brown 9, Breanna Sanders 2, Reese Grossie 2. Totals.
LAGRANGE (65) Jeriah Warren 18, Aasia Sam 15, Nadailyn Carrier 7, Alana Gray 10, Deja Tanks 4, Alanna Stevens 6. Totals.
Lafayette 8 5 15 17 - 45
LaGrange 16 19 16 12 - 63
3-pt Goals; LAG: Aasia Sam 1, Alanna Stevens 2. LAF: none
Fairview 75, Barbe 33
FAIRVIEW (75) Laynee Jinks 10, Sassy Reeves 10, Courtlyn Martin 3, Rylee Cloud 19, Bella Smith 2, CoCo Williams 8, Rylee Jinks 11, Madison Turner 2, Emily Stark 4, Maggie Manuel 6. Totals.
BARBE (33) Maya Guillory 10, Mikaylah Manley 13, Ariel Williams 10. Totals.
Fairview 30 25 18 2 - 75
Barbe 12 2 5 14 - 33
3-pt Goals; FAIR: Laynee Jinks 2, Sassy Reeves 2, Courtlyn Martin 1, Rylee Cloud 3, Reesie Jinks 2, Rylee Jinks 2, Madison Turner 2,Emily Stark 2, Maggie Manuel 2. BAR: Mikaylah Manley 1.
Lake Arthur 53, New Iberia 23
LAKE ARTHUR (53) Deonna Brister 15, Brooke Daboval 9, Kali Hornsby 10, Darrah Broussard 4, Vivnian Sketoe 15. Totals: 13 (8) 3-4.
NEW IBERIA (23) Treniya Jacob 2, Imari Miller 12, Lalia Segure 2, Karlyn Butler 2, Bralazzae Butts 5. Totals: 7 (1) 6-10.
Lake Arthur 17 17 9 10 - 53
NISH 8 5 4 6 - 23
3-pointers - LA: Sketoe 3, Hornsby 2, Daboval 3; NISH: Butts: Total Fouls: NISH 8, LA 8.
STM 65, Cecilia 25
CECILIA (25) Brianna Green 17, Alaysiah Davis 1, Reginae Boutte 4, Lanie Ozenne 1, He’yahna Allen 2. Totals: 4 (3) 8-16.
ST. THOMAS MORE (65) Izzy Carter 4, Angelle Doucet 21, Claire Hader 10, Caroline McDaniel 4, Camille Hebert 2, Sophie Perkins 3, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 11, Emily LeBlanc 2, Annelise Davis 6. Totals: 24 (3) 6-13.
Cecilia 7 5 7 6 - 25
STM13 23 14 15 - 65
3-pointers – CEC: Green 3; STM: Doucet 1, Hader 1, Guidry 1. Total Fouls: CEC 13, STM 11.
Southside 28, Vermilion Catholic 23
VERMILION CATHOLIC (23) Ava Hebert 2, Sam Dupree 2, Emily Boudreaux 4, Kelli Frith 8, Julie Bertrand 7. Totals: 7 9-14.
SOUTHSIDE (28) Mackenzie Singleton 6, Haelynn Mouton 6, Chynna Compton 1, Carmen Fouquier 2, Macie Prejean 3, Brianna Mills 6, Elaina Labit 4. Totals: 10 (2) 2-7.
VC 8 3 5 7 - 23
Southside 6 4 8 10 - 28
3-pointers – SOUTH: Mouton 2. Total Fouls: VC 12, SOUTH 18.
Wednesday’s Games
10 a.m. – Lafayette High vs. Albany (Aux. gym)
10 a.m. – Walker vs. Vermilion Catholic
11:30 a.m. – New Iberia vs. Pineville
11:30 a.m. – Acadiana vs. Cecilia (Aux. gym)
1 p.m. – Northwest vs. Midland
1 p.m. – Southside vs. Walker (Aux. gym)
2:30 p.m. – St. Thomas More vs. Barbe
Sonic Blue Gator Boys Invitational
(Nov. 23-27 at Ascension Episcopal)
Monday’s Games
Central Catholic 60, Jeanerette 47
Houma Christian 67, Delcambre 44
Catholic-NI 32, ESA 31
Ascension 47, Erath 22
Tuesday’s Games
Catholic-NI 51, Jeanerette 44
Delcambre 80, Erath 32
Central Catholic 57, ESA 39
Houma Christian 49, Ascension 48
Catholic-NI 51, Jeanerette 44
JEANERETTE (44) Taylor Tallmore 9, Armon Lancelin 2, Jordan Banks 2, Lavar Navasse 8, Richard Lumpkin 21, Qadry Miller 2. Totals: 12 (5) 5-11.
CATHOLIC-NI (51) Hiram Eugene 2, Javion Willis 23, Trace Williams 13, Preston Cestia 3, Matthew Andre 8, Sam Trotter 2. Totals: 11 (5) 14-24.
Jeanerette 11 15 7 11 - 51
Catholic 6 15 15 15 - 44
3-pointers - JEAN: Lumpkin 3, Navasse 2; CATH: Willis 4, Cestia 1. Total Fouls: JEAN 20, CATH 12.
Delcambre 80, Erath 32
ERATH (32) Tucker Derise 7, Brayden Broussard 4, Cole Domingue 11, Chase Broussard 1, Blake Roche 3, Reese Domingue 2. Totals: 7 (3) 9-13.
DELCAMBRE (80) L. Torres 22, Connor Jackson 17, Zeb Falgout 7, Drevin Bessard 4, K. Comeaux 12, H. Frederick 6, Daxx Pastor 6. Totals: 26 (5) 13-22.
Erath 13 6 8 3 - 32
Delcambre 23 28 17 12 - 80
3-pointers - ERA: Broussard 1, Roche 1, C. Domingue 1; DEL: Torres 1, Jackson 1, Comeaux 1, Falgout 1, Pastor 1. Total Fouls: ERA 13, DEL 16.
Central Catholic 57, ESA 39
ESA (39) Adam Sabbaghian 3, Ben Romero 3, Henry Shuffler 12, Sam Castille 3, Jackson Spoon 8, Oliver Nickel 2, Luke Legoullon 8. Totals: 6 (8) 3-4.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (57) T. Smith 8, T. Blanchard 16, DJ Lewis 15, N. Grogan 2, D. Blackburn 7, K. Morgel 7, MA Hill 2. Totals: 19 (4) 7-12.
ESA 8 17 8 6 - 39
CCMC 7 14 22 15 - 57
3-pointers - ESA: Sabbaghian 1, Romero 1, Shuffler 1, Castille 1, Spoon 2, Legoullen 2; CCMC: Blanchard 3, Morgel 1. Total Fouls: CCMC 11, ESA 13.
Houma Christian 49, Ascension 48
HOUMA CHRISTIAN (49) Cullen Hendrix 12, Haden Verdin 3, Connor Smith 14, Westyn Spry 17, Evan Savoie 2, Ian McKinley 1. Totals: 11 (8) 3-7.
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (48) Austin Mills 1, Jude Ardoin 5, Quaid Foshee 5, Ethan Leoni 5, Matt Remondet 28, Lucas Favaloro 2, Maxie Baudoin 2. Totals: 14 (3) 11-21.
Houma 7 13 12 17 – 49
Ascension 13 19 11 5 – 48
3-pointers – HC: Hendrix 3, Verdin 1, Smith 2, Spry 2; AES: Ardoin 1, Foshee 1, Leoni 1. Total Fouls: HC 18, AES 7.
Wednesday’s Games
3 p.m. – Consolation finals
4:30 p.m. – Losers bracket finals
6 p.m. – Third Place game
7:30 p.m. – Finals
Teurlings Girls Round-Robin
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
Opelousas Catholic 50, Catholic-NI 39
Teurlings 49, Notre Dame 35
Tuesday’s Games
Catholic-NI 38, Notre Dame 33
Teurlings 49, Opelousas Catholic 26
Catholic-NI 38, Notre Dame 33
NOTRE DAME (33) A. Hundley 10, K. Broussard 8, E. Leonards 3, Gabby Cates 6, Maggie Cates 6. Totals: 7 (3) 10-13.
CATHOLIC-NI (38) Madison Bienvenu 19, McKenzie Narcisse 2, Caroline Whipple 1, Lauren Bonin 16. Totals: 9 (4) 8-12.
Notre Dame 13 3 10 7 – 33
Catholic 9 9 9 11 – 38
3-pointers – ND: M. Cates 2, Leonards 1; CATH: Bonin 4. Totals: ND 15, CATH 12.
Teurlings 49, Opelousas Catholic 26
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (26) B. Mayor 16, E. Dupre 6, R. Labreyere 4. Totals: 8 (2) 4-6.
TEURLINGS (49) Megan Enderlin 9, Malayne Doucet 6, Leigh Labrie 6, Haleigh Thomas 3, Adeline Miller 2, Abby Cunningham 2, Kaitlyn Kimbler 4, Keeley Johnson 10, Lauren Delhomme 5, Madison Hitzfeld 2. Totals: 21 7-9.
OC 7 0 11 8 – 26
Teurlings 15 15 13 6 – 49
3-pointers – OC: Mayor 2. Total Fouls: OC 10, TC 5.
Wednesday’s Games
4 p.m. – Notre Dame vs. Opelousas Catholic
6:30 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Catholic-NI
North Vermilion Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
Franklin 87, Oberlin 47
North Vermilion 56, Delcambre 12
Church Point 40, Erath 30
Gueydan 50, David Thibodaux 17
Highland Baptist 41, Northside 34
Elton 49, South Terrebonne 27
Reeves 75, Iota 69
North Vermilion 54, Breaux Bridge 42
Kaplan 45, Comeaux 21
Tuesday’s Games
Delcambre 44, David Thibodaux 25
Iota 38, South Terrebonne 12
Oberlin 49, Erath 29
Breaux Bridge 39, Church Point 28
Gueydan 51, Comeaux 44
Elton 49, Franklin 32
Reeves 69, Highland Baptist 52
North Vermilion 43, Northside 28
Delcambre 44, David Thibodaux 25
DELCAMBRE (44) Treasure Harris 4, Chloe LeBlanc 7, Rhea Broussard 5, Kyle McIntyre 4, Amiyah Decuire 22, Olivia Gordon 2.
DAVID THIBODAUX (25) Daisia Bradley 4, Marjorie Hooper 10, Destinee Francis 5, Destini Thibodeaux 4, Gabby Dorion 2.
Delcambre 0 5 14 30 - 44
DThib 7 10 0 8 - 25
3-pointers - DEL: Decuire 3, Broussard 1, LeBlanc; 2. Total Fouls: DEL 9, DT 9.
Iota 38, South Terrebonne 12
IOTA (38) Andriana Curtis 14, Greta Manuel 2, Colleen Johnson 14, Avery Young 2, Leah Hebert 2, Lilly Zaunbrecher 2, Chelsea Thibodeaux 2.
SOUTH TERREBONNE (12) Caroline Lirette 2, Elexis Rodrigue 2, Corrin Melancon 2, Allie Maddox 2, Yasmine Morlan 2, Maggie Portier 2.
Iota 13 8 11 6 - 38
STerrebonne 2 0 4 6 - 12
3-pointers - IOTA: Johnson 4, ST: Lirette. Total Fouls: DEL 13, Iota 7.
Oberlin 49, Erath 29
ERATH (29) Madeline Hebert 8, Alyssa Boutte 6, Aubrey DesOrmeaux 5, Raleigh Landry 2, Courtney Dubois 8.
OBERLIN (49) K. Anderson 7, L. Bushnell 16, V. Carrier 11, L. Wolfe 1, K. Wolfe 6, S. Wolfe 7.
Erath 6 6 6 11 - 29
Oberlin 12 18 8 11 - 49
3-pointers - OBER: Bushnell 1. Total Fouls: ERA 24, OBER 28.
Breaux Bridge 39, Church Point 28
BREAUX BRIDGE (39) Tamia Alexander 25, Ja'Neya Mouton 3, Journee Crutcher 4, Tamera Alexander 5, Raven Trahan 2.
CHURCH POINT (28) Tra'Nessia Citizen 4, Mar'Tisha Dugas 6, Taliya Senegal 1, Blair Moore 5, Mallory Mayfield 6, Kristen Duhon 6.
BBHS 13 9 9 8 - 39
CPoint 8 4 9 7 - 28
3-pointers - BBHS: Tamia Alexander 4, Tamera Alexander 1; CP: Moore 1. Total Fouls: BBHS 12, CP 8.
Gueydan 51, Comeaux 44
GUEYDAN (51) Gracie Simon 16, Sydnie Simon 8, Madisyn LeDay 5, Kirsten Reed 12, Kaelynn Bertrand 11.
COMEAUX (44) J. Kratzer 5, D. Scott 25, A. Mitchell 6, D. Andrus 6, A. Thibeaux 2.
Gueydan 10 12 12 17 - 51
Comeaux 8 17 10 9 - 44
3-pointers - GUEY: Gracie Simon 2, LeDay 1; COM: Kratzer 1, Scott 4.
North Vermilion 43, Northside 28
NORTHSIDE (28) Sienna Cormier 2, Chloe Broussard 2, Aliysha Veal 3, Danisha Narcisse 5, Mackenzie Bruno 11, Olajah Clay 5. Totals: 7 14-30.
NORTH VERMILION (43) Abigail Lopez 4, Caitlin Gunter 1, Jace Myers 9, J. Lewis 2, Jah-Nishe Campbell 4, Lakendra Baudoin 2, Kennedy Trahan 7, Kennedy Kelly 2, Kennedy Semien 12. Totals: 9 (4) 9-27.
Northside 4 4 8 12 – 28
NVermilion 14 15 12 2 – 43
3-pointers – NV: Myers 3, Semien 1. Total Fouls: NOR 18, NV 22.
Reeves 69, Highland Baptist 52
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (52) Dusty Abshire 7, Jasey Roy 4, Bri Sensley 14, Brailey DeRouen 1, Marion Barras 26.
REEVES (69) Maddi Ford 27 (4), Claire Dunnehoo 11, Jordyn Gill 9, Faith Cautheron 7, Rachael Harper 5, Lanie Richard 5, Hope Cautheron 4, Shelby Miller 2.
Highland 14 13 7 18 - 52
Reeves 11 18 14 26 - 69
3-pointers – REE: Ford 4. Total Fouls: HIGH 24, REEV 22.
Wednesday’s Games
10 a.m. – Kaplan vs. David Thibodaux
11:15 a.m. – Delcambre vs. Church Point
12:30 p.m. – Erath vs. Highland Baptist
1:45 p.m. – Northside vs. Comeaux
3 p.m. – Iota vs. Elton
4:15 p.m. – North Vermilion vs. Oberlin
5:30 p.m. – Gueydan vs. Breaux Bridge
Sacred Heart-VP Turkey Tournament
(Nov. 25-27)
Monday’s Games
St. Edmund 49, Crowley 43 (G)
Crowley 49, Mamou 38 (Boys)
JS Clark 94, Pine Prairie 37 (B)
French Settlement 69, Pine Prairie 12 (G)
Cecilia 71, Iota 40 (B)
Basile 31, Sacred Heart-VP 30 (G)
Kaplan 52, Sacred Heart-VP 49 (B)
Tuesday’s Games
S Clark 69, Iota 51 (B)
St. Edmund 56, Basile 52(G)
Pine Prairie 39, Crowley 38 (G)
Crowley 58, Cecilia 56 (B)
Pine Prairie vs. Kaplan (B)
Mamou 40, Sacred Heart-VP 30 (B)
French Settlement 62, Sacred Heart-VP 23 (G)
St. Edmund 56, Basile 52
BASILE (52) Lainey Soileau 18, Shayla Lavergne 11, Frida Alvarez 4, Kyhlee Fruge 15, Vyah Ashford 4. Totals.
ST. EDMUND (56) Rebecca Benoit 10, Kinsley Marcantel 9, Anna Belle Fontenot 4, Mary Beth :Lafleur 22, Savannah Devillier 6, Tanzy Miller 3, Julia Zaunbrecher 2. Totals
Basile 12 12 5 17 6
St. Edmund 15 15 7 9 10
3-pt Goals: BAS: Lainey Soileau 1, Shayla Lavergne 1, Vyah Ashford 4. STE: Mary Beth Lafleur 3, Tanzy Miller 1.
JS Clark 69, Iota 51
JS CLARK (69) C. Arvie 5, D. Fugett 19, J. Levier 6, L. Valyan 2, D. Davis 6, D. Williams 6, B. Tyler 4. Totals.
IOTA (51) Daniel Simon 15, Micah Renfro 3, Kyle Thibodeaux 12,Kyle Guidry 11, Andrew Thibodeaux 6, Owen Daigle 4. Totals.
Iota 13 4 21 13 - 51
JS Clark 16 4 17 22 - 69
3-pointers - Iota: Kyle Guidry 1. JS: S. Hunt 1, C. Arvie 1, D. Fugett 3, D. Davis 1.
Crowley 58, Cecilia 56
CECILIA (56) Ethan Howard 11, Cameron Menard 3, Logan Mouton 1, Jakobey Begnaud 11, JoeBob Wiltz 11, Aubretez Ledet 19. Totals: 10 (8) 12-17.
CROWLEY (58) Bryan Montgomery 2, Roadrick Nelson 15, Braden Board 11, Marquarius Thorne 28, Rudolph Smith 2. Totals: 20 (3) 9-15.
Cecilia 14 17 9 16 - 56
Crowley 13 10 21 14 - 58
3-pointers - CEC: Ledet 5, Begnaud 2, Menard 1; CROW: Nelson 3. Total Fouls: CROW 19, CEC 15.
Pine Prairie 39, Crowley 38 (OT)
PINE PRAIRIE (39) Asia George 7, Kameron Allen 17, Maycie Hardy 2, Brianna Wall 7, Aliyah Soileau 2, Braydraylon Doucet 4. Totals: 14 11-30.
CROWLEY (38) Tyzaneka Price 5, Taylor Perkins 19, Akia Richardson 3, Myrameiak Lastrapes 4, Caithin Dregin 3, Kentaysia Wilridge 4. Totals: 9 (5) 5-11.
Pine Prairie 2 10 5 11 11 - 39
Crowley 8 2 11 7 10 - 38
3-pointers - CROW: Perkins 3, Price 1, Richardson 1. Total Fouls: PP 16, CROW 24.
French Settlement 62, Sacred Heart-VP 23
SACRED HEART-VP (23) Laquere 7, AC Parrott 7, C. Cloud 2, O. Hernandez 4, M. Fontenot 3. Totals: 5 (2) 7-11.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT (62) L. Cox 6, M. Bodin 8, B. Dupuy 2, D. Morton 23, G. Sibley 2, S. Parker 2, S. Smith 17, B. Balfantz 2. Totals: 14 (9) 3-7.
Sacred Heart 4 3 4 12 – 23
Settlement 20 14 17 11 – 62
3-pointers – SHVP: Hernandez 1, Fontenot 1; FS: L. Cox 2, D. Martin 5, S. Smith 2. Total Fouls: SHVP 13, FS 15.
Mamou 40, Sacred Heart-VP 30
MAMOU (40) Brian Thomas 9, T.J. Edwards 4, Jalon Bradley 5, Tyrian Broussard 2, Demarcus Wilson 4, Kyrian Green 11, Trey’van Gallow 5. Totals: 14 (2) 6-9.
SACRED HEART (30) Bryce Denlle 10, Jacques Leger 9, Wyatt Fontenot 2, Jack Lahaye 4, Tyler Perron 1, Spencer Darbonne 4. Totals: 9 (1) 9-17.
Mamou 9 11 6 14 – 40
SHVP 4 14 7 5 – 30
3-pointers: MAM: Bradley 1, Gallow 1; SHVP: Leger 1. Total Fouls: MAM 18, SHVP 10
Wednesday’s Games
10:30 a.m. – Pine Prairie vs. Basile (G)
Noon – French Settlement vs. St. Edmund (G)
1:30 p.m. – Crowley vs. Pine Prairie (B)
3 p.m. – Mamou vs. Kaplan (B)
4:30 p.m. – Crowley vs. Sacred Heart-VP (G)
6 p.m. – Iota vs. Sacred Heart-VP (B)
7:30 p.m. – JS Clark vs. Cecilia (B)
OTHER GAMES
Ponchatoula 67, STM 54
ST. THOMAS MORE (54) Braylen Logan 15, Spencer Hebert 2, Jaden Shelvin 8, Jordan Diaz 3, Reese Melancon 5, Christian Landry 6, Noah Bourque 10, Christian Trahan 4. Totals: 10 (8) 9-12.
PONCHATOULA (67) Ulund Thorn 8, Voss Mosley 12, Ryan Elzy 24, Quavo Brown 4, Cody Finley 8, Jacoby Matthews 13. Totals: 21 (5) 9-19.
STM 8 19 12 15 – 54
Ponchatoula 15 14 14 24 – 67
3-pointers – STM: Logan 3, Diaz 1, Melancon 1, Landry 2, Bourque 1; PON: Thorn 1, Mosley 3, Elzy 1. Total Fouls: STM 18, PON 15. Records: STM 2-1, PON 3-1.
Northside 83, Baker 71
BAKER (71) L. Cobb 28 (2), T. Brown 2, J. Rogers 11, K. Huggins 11, K. Chenevelle 2, D. Lewis 14.
NORTHSIDE (83) E. Prejean 11, J. Comeaux 6, T. Harris 2, D. Siner 6, D. Duber 38, J. Johnnie 2, J. Thomas 8, T. Savon 4.
Baker 12 13 17 29 - 71
Northside 25 16 17 25 - 83
3-pointers – NOR: Prejean 3, Comeaux 2, Siner 2; BAK: Cobb 2. Total Fouls: NOR 26, BAK 15.