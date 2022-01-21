CARENCRO – Northside High’s boys basketball team are no strangers to close losses, considering they’ve had seven losses by six points or less this season.
However, their most recent defeat, a 61-60 loss to Destrehan hurt more than any of the others as the Vikings led by as many as 17 points in the game.
So, it is understandable that Northside head coach Jason Herbstler was eager to see how his Vikings would respond when they travel to face Carencro in the District 5-4A opener.
Although it took a while before they broke the game open, Herbstler liked what he saw as the Vikings rolled to an 81-62 win over the Bears.
“Against Destrehan, we suffered a tough loss,” Herbstler said. “When you suffer a tough loss like that, you want to see how your team bounces back. I felt we would bounce back, especially since it was a district game and we’re playing against Carencro who are like five minutes away from us. We’ve been playing them for years, so I knew the kids would be ready.”
Led by senior Tyler Harris and Zion McCoy, the Vikings’ ability to get to the basket at will proved to be too much for the Bears.
“It took a while for us to get going,” Harris said. “But once we started getting to the basket and not settling for jump shots, I knew we’d be OK.”
Harris and McCoy, who combined for 38 of the Vikings’ points, were two of four Northside players to reach double figures. Harris finished with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while McCoy contributed with 18 points.
“At halftime, we talked about not settling for jump shots and start getting to the rim,” Herbstler said. “I thought Tyler did a great job of getting to the rim for us and it wasn’t until really late in the game that we began to shoot the three.”
Northside (12-9, 1-0) led 61-51 with 5:17 remaining in the game, before the Bears cut into the deficit with an 8-2 run to pull within four at 63-59 with 3:19 left.
But determined not to blow a double-figure lead in back-to-back games, the Vikings responded with a run of their own as they outscored Carencro 18-3 to end the game. Northside’s run was propelled by six points from Jayden Dugas and five points each by Everette Prejean and McCoy.
In addition to Harris and McCoy, the other two Vikings to reach double-figures in scoring was Prejean with 14 points and Dugas with 12.
“Our defense late was the key to us winning this game,” Herbstler said. “We had some very good stops late in the final three minutes of the game and those stops led to some easy baskets for us.”
The Bears, who fell to 10-10 overall and 0-1 in district, were led offensively by Varnavous Narcisse and Kyron Jackson. Narcisse finished with a game-high 23 points, while Jackson followed with 18.
“This is a big win for us,” Harris said. “It’s a rivalry. It’s good to get this win and start of district 1-0.”