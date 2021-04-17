Erath 8, Crowley 5
Crowley 000 022 1 - 5 7 3
Erath 000 004 4 - 8 8 4
WP - Collins (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K), LP - Randy Fontenot (1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Top Hitters - ERA: Huval (2-3, 2B), Miguel (2-3), Suire(1-4, HR, 4 RBIs), Sanfilippo (1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs); CROW: Tyron Goodley (2-3, RBI).
Iota 10, Mamou 0
Mamou 000 00 - 0 2 5
Iota 213 31 - 10 8 2
WP - Gage Monceaux (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K), LP - Aubrey Martel ( 4.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - IOTA: Gaga Monceaux (3-3, 2B, RBI), Gavin Leblanc (2-3, 3B, RBI), Tyler LeJeune (1-3, HR, 3 RBIs), Andrew Mouton (1-3, 2 RBIs).
Notre Dame 7, Loreauville 6
Loreauville 020 103 0 - 6 10 2
Notre Dame 003 013 x - 7 14 3
WP - Alex Stevens (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K), LP - Garret Blanchard (5.2 IP, 13 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), SAVE - Ethan Menard (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - ND: Luke Hoffpauir (3-4, 2 RBIs), Karson Broussard (2-2, RBI), Caleb Comeaux (2-3); LOR: Jahari Williams (2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Garrett Blanchard (3-4), Cameron Trahan (2-3, 3B).
Erath 9, Crowley 4
Erath 014 300 1 - 9 8 1
Crowley 000 004 0 - 4 7 4
WP - Broussard (5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K), LP - Randy Fontenot (2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - ERATH: Mouton (2-2, RBI), Christian Marquis (1-4, 2 RBIs), Huval (1-2, 2B, RBI), Suire (1-3, 2B, RBI); CROW: Ryan Trahan (3-3, 2 RBIs), Tyron Goodley (1-2, 2 RBIs).
SCHEDULES
Sunday’s Games
Acadiana at Comeaux, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund, Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic.
Monday’s Games
Comeaux at Lafayette, Iowa at Rayne, Cecilia at Westgate, Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Claiborne Christian at Teurlings, Opelousas at Lake Arthur, Northwest at Pineview, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte, Sacred Heart-VP at Ville Platte, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville, Port Barre at Erath, Highland Baptist at Lafayette Christian, Mamou at Elizabeth, Catholic-NI at Franklin, Welsh at Delcambre, Iowa at St. Edmund, Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Episcopal of Acadiana at Holden, Northside Christian at Westlake, North Vermilion at Carencro.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A – Sulphur at Acadiana, Southside at Sam Houston, New Iberia at Barbe.
4-4A – Washington-Maron at Rayne,
5-4A – St. Thomas More at Catholic-NI, Teurlings at Westgate.
6-4A – Opelousas at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Notre Dame.
5-3A – Church Point at Pine Prairie, Ville Platte at Northwest, Iota at Mamou.
6-3A – Abbeville at Erath, David Thibodaux at Kaplan, Crowley at St. Martinville.
6-2A – Lafayette Christian at Ascension Catholic, Cecilia at Notre Dame.
7-2A – Dunham at Ascension Episcopal, St. Thomas More att Catholic-NI.
5-1A - St. Edmund at Catholic-PC, Opelousas Catholic at Westminster.
8-1A – Central Catholic at Hanson.
Wednesday’s Games
Lafayette at Comeaux, Eunice at Church Point, Northside at Carencro, Iowa at St. Thomas More, Westgate at West St. Mary, Opelousas at St. Mary’s, Abbeville at Catholic-NI, Notre Dame at St. Louis Catholic, Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge, Lafayette Christian at Brusly, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville, Sacred Heart-VP at Catholic-PC, Centerville at Hanson, Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic, LaGrange at Washington-Marion.
Thursday’s Games
3-5A – Acadiana at Sulphur, New Iberia at Barbe, Sam Houston at Southside.
4-4A – Eunice at LaGrange, Carencro at Northside, North Vermilion at Breaux Bridge.
5-4A – Westgate at Teurlings,
6-4A – Beau Chene at Iota, Cecilia at Port Barre, North Vermilion at Breaux Bridge.
5-3A – Mamou at Ville Platte, Northwest at Delcambre.
6-3A – St. Martinville at Crowley, Kaplan at David Thibodaux.
6-2A – Cecilia at Port Barre.
7-2A – West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal, Franklin at Loreauville, Northwest at Delcambre.
5-1A - Sacred Heart-VP at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at St. Edmund.
8-1A – Highland Baptist at Centerville, Hanson at Covenant Christian, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic.
Friday’s Games
Vermilion Catholic at Comeaux, Beau Chene at Opelousas, Breaux Bridge at Jennings, Church Point at Welsh, St. Thomas More at Notre Dame, Crowley at Cecilia, Livonia at Mamou, Carencro at Erath, Hanson at St. Edmund, Highland Baptist at Central Catholic, Loreauville at Rayne.
Saturday’s Games
Hanson Memorial at New Iberia, Church Point at North Vermilion, Carencro at Erath, Patterson at Northside, Teurlings at Catholic-BR, Sacred Heart-VP at Westgate, Opelousas at Welsh, Lafayette Christian at Eunice, Opelousas Catholic at Iota, Covenant Christian at Catholic-NI, Westminster at St. Louis Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Episcopal of Acadiana at West St. Mary, Ascension Episcopal at Menard.
SOFTBALL
Iota 10, Loreauville 5
Loreauville 300 020 0 - 5 9 1
Iota 301 213 x - 10 12 2
WP - Joslyn Fruge (7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 K), LP - A. Soileau (6 IP, 12 H, 9 ER, 8 BB, 3 K). Top Hitters - IOTA: Caitlyn Klumpp (3-3, 2B, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs, Charly Sensat (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), Greta Fontenot (2-5, RBI), Peyton DuBose (2-4); LOR: K. Landry (2-3, HR, 2 RBIs), G. Ransonet (2-4, RBI), A. Soileau (1-4, HR, RBI), L. Mclin (2-4, 2B).
Opelousas Catholic 17, Carencro 0
Opelousas Catholic 625 04 - 17 13 1
Carencro 000 00 - 0 0 6
WP - A. Little (4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K), LP - Jaide Lacombe (5 IP, 13 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - OC: B. Gerald (2-2, 2 RBIs), B. Major (1-3, 2 RBIs), O. Larmand (1-1, 2 RBIs), A. Laffeur (1-1, 2 RBIs), A. Little (2-3, 2B, RBI).