CARENCRO - For months now, the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars have felt like they have not received much attention, despite enjoying a successful season thus far.
As if that were not enough motivation to continue to play at a high level, the Lady Cougars had become increasingly annoyed the banter that they would “get beat” by Carencro whenever they meet during District 5-4A play.
“The last couple of weeks, our girls have had a little bit of a chip on their shoulders,” Lady Cougars head coach Stephen Strojny said. “… Every time they log onto social media or open a newspaper, they hear about every other team in town but themselves. So, they definitely feel like they have something to prove.”
So, it should come as no surprise that during Tuesday’s district opener at Carencro, the game was extremely personal for the Lady Cougars, who were determined to send a message not only to the Lady Bears, but to everyone remaining on their schedule.
“Before the game, they said ‘Coach, if one more person tells us that Carencro is going to (beat us), I’m going to lose my mind.’ I said ‘well, go in the gym and prove it to them.’”
Behind stellar performances from AC Froehlich and Sophie Perkins, the Lady Cougars did just that, defeating the Lady Bears 58-47 for their 15th victory of the season.
“This was a huge win for us,” Lady Cougars’ Sophie Perkins said. “We know that district is very important, so it was good to come out and get this first win.”
Froehlich, who was a threat on both ends of the floor, finished with a game-high 19 points, while Perkins contributed with 15 points.
“I know I speak for everyone on our team when I say we kind of took that to heart,” said Perkins about the lack of attention on the Lady Cougars’ team this year. “We took that personal. And when you hear something like and there is no attention on you, you want to make sure the attention gets on you after the game.”
Perkins scored six of her 15 points in the fourth quarter when the Lady Cougars built their largest lead (16 points) of the game at 53-37.
“We needed Sophie,” Strojny said. “She was frustrated with some of her turnovers early on, but she clapped her hands a few times and started to do what she does best and that’s get to the rim.”
As Perkins began to excel, so did the Lady Cougars, who proved to be scrappier in their pursuit of loose balls against the Lady Bears than they had been at any other time this season.
“We hustled the most in this game than we have all season,” Perkins said. “Every loose ball and every rebound we were going for it. That’s what we’re going to need to do to push ahead and win district.”
JeNae Johnson and Shelcie LeBlanc were the leading scorers for the Lady Bears in the losing effort. Johnson finished with a team-high 16 points, while LeBlanc added 14 as the Lady Bears fell to 8-10 overall. The loss was Carencro’s seventh consecutive loss and their eight in the past nine games. However, four of those losses were via forfeit due to COVID.
“We gave up one easy shot and that was our goal,” Strojny said. “We wanted to make them take tough shots. We know that our district is tough and that is before Northside has improved as they have. So, we know that every game is going to be a dog fight.”