After winning the 2021 Class 2A LHSAA title in dramatic style with a 1-0 championship game win over Doyle, Ethan Frey and his Rosepine teammates turned in a dominant run to this year’s title, going 33-2.
Frey, a senior catcher-pitcher led the way, hitting .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs and 28 runs scored. As a pitcher, he was 5-0 with two saves and a 0.77 ERA. He struck out 43 in 27 innings.
For those statistics, Frey is the winner of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/Mr. Baseball award, given annually to the state’s top player in all classifications.
Frey said he knew the Eagles were having a special season when they began piling up district wins.
“Right when district hit, I knew it was going to be some of the tougher teams we were going to play all season and when we did what we did (going undefeated in District 5-2A), I knew that we would have a shot to go back-to-back,” he said.
The Eagles did just that, closing the season with 27 straight wins, including two wins at the state tournament by a combined score of 25-0.
“Those were our best games, when we had to turn it up a notch,” Frey said. “We definitely did that and played great games when we knew it was going to be our last time playing together.”
Frey said he improved in every aspect of his game this season.
“I stepped up my game defensively this year,” he said. “As a hitter, I was able to hit for a better average and add more power, extra base hits and RBIs. As a pitcher, I was more experienced and mature, learned what coach Smith was thinking while calling pitches and how to make hitters uncomfortable.”
Frey, who has signed with LSU, said he will bring his same approach to Baton Rouge.
“I want to keep working hard like I have, stay humble and not get too big for who I am,” he said. “I want to take it one step at a time and not let the hype get to me. I matured a lot more over the course of high school, learned to take it one at-bat at a time and let what happens happen.”
La. Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Baseball winners
1996: Joe Lawrence, Barbe
1997: Chucky Son, Parkview Baptist
1998: Aaron Lowe, Parkway
1999: Nick Bourgeois, Barbe
2000: Austin Nagle, Barbe
2001: Austin Nagle, Barbe/Jonathan Zeringue, E.D. White
2002: Greg Smith, Alexandria
2003: Matt Greenwich, Parkview Baptist
2004: Ben Soignier, West Monroe
2005: Beau Jones, Destrehan
2006: Forrest Moore, Parkview Baptist
2007: Carmen Angelini, Barbe
2008: Zack Von Rosenberg, Zachary
2009: Zack Von Rosenberg, Zachary
2010: Bryan Picou, Northlake Christian
2011: Aaron Nola, Catholic-BR
2012: Gavin Cecchini, Barbe
2013: Jared Poché, Lutcher
2014: Chase Vallot, St. Thomas More
2015: Kale Breaux, Sulphur
2016: Nick Webre, Teurlings Catholic
2017: Jacob Pearson, West Monroe
2018: Cade Beloso, John Curtis
2019: Cameron Meeks, Sam Houston
2020: Season canceled
2021: Jack Walker, Barbe
2022: Ethan Frey, Rosepine