The Carencro Bears left no doubt that they belonged in the Class 4A state championship game.
The Bears have had state title aspirations since the offseason, and they dominated from start to finish in a 49-7 victory over Neville in a semifinal contest.
Carencro dominated both the scoreboard and the play on the field, outgaining the Tigers 403-81.
The Bears got some turnovers early to set up a pair of early touchdowns for powerful running back Kendrell Williams, and they never looked back and proceeded to pile up 341 yards on the ground.
“It’s just special for these kids,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “Normally your last game is the regular season or you went out in the playoffs, so to go out like this, especially the seniors, is exciting for them.
"I’m excited for these seniors, excited for the entire team. To go out like this and have a chance to win a state championship shows all that hard work has come to fruition right now.”
Williams has been a dominant force throughout the Bears’ playoff run, and he rose to the occasion once again with 205 total yards and four touchdowns on the night.
“The turnout was amazing,” Williams said. “Hard work and dedication gets you anywhere in life. What was really working for me was my mind. My mind was the same the whole game. I stayed calm and collected, I wasn’t rushing anything.
"I was trying to get to the end zone, but every time I got the ball, I wasn’t worried about the end zone. I was worried about down and distance, playing smart as possible, but the big runs popped.”
Williams had three rushing touchdowns, one which went for 82 yards, and he also caught a 62-yard touchdown from Tavion Faulk and is up to 11 total touchdowns in the playoffs.
“That’s what I’m supposed to do,” Williams said. “As a back you’re supposed to be able to block, run, catch, all that, and to be honest, I showed all phases of it tonight. I haven’t broken a run like that (82-yard run) in so long. That felt amazing. When I got in the open field, I said, oh know, they’re not catching me, I’ve got to go. I was like a horse on the race track with a blue truck behind me, I was gone.”
The Bears’ offensive line did its job once again to support the run game, and they got extra reinforcement thanks to two-way standout Mo Shomade, who saw time at tight end when needed.
“It (going both ways) is just something you’ve got to do,” Shomade said. “Anything you got to do for the team, you got to do. Going both ways, if that’s what I’ve got to do I’m going to do it. They had me playing tight end this week, and I needed an eligible number, so I had to do what I had to do for the team.
"It was a lot of stuff to learn in one week, but the coaches helped me get through it, all my teammates helped me. Big shoutout to them.”
Shomade switched jerseys throughout the night from his original number 55 to 43 whenever he had to step in at tight end, and he was also a key cog on the defensive line for the Bears.
“We had a little lightness on the offensive line depth,” Courville said. “We’ve been working with him all year long, and we wanted to have some two tight end sets tonight, so we put him at an eligible number for tight end, and once we had 75 (Quinn Collins) go down, we put back inside with the guards and had him play his regular position.”
The Bears' defense complemented its offense and smothered the Tigers, who couldn’t get much of anything going on offense save for one long touchdown pass.
“People that run the powers and the quarterback reads, we can do something against that,” Courville said. “We study that all the time. From day one we worked on that stuff, so it plays into our hands. This is their (Neville’s) third or fourth consecutive semifinals, so this was a significant accomplishment for my team tonight.”
The Bears will be taking on the defending 4A champions in Edna Karr on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. in what’s shaping up to be a clash of the titans for the state championship.
“It feels great,” Courville said. “Seeing the happiness and joy from the young men, that’s what it’s all about. We talked about when you play high school football, these are the types of games you want to play in. We’re going one step further. We’re going to try to play defense with our offense to try and keep Edna Karr’s offense off the field kind of like we did tonight.”