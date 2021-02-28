When you’ve won nine state championships in an 11-year stretch, a fair question is, “What exactly can you do for an encore?”
The Teurlings Catholic wrestling team just keeps finding new ways to do so.
Not only did the Rebels repeat as Division II state wrestling champions Saturday at the Raising Cane’s Center in Baton Rouge, but coach Kent Masson’s bunch somehow found new ways to top itself.
“It did and a little bit extra too,” Masson said when asked if tournament played out as expected.
For the first time in the Rebels’ impressive title run, all 14 Teurlings wrestlers placed. Not only that, but 12 of the 14 placed in the top three of their weight classes in scoring 301½ total points — 70 ahead of runner-up North DeSoto.
Joshua Vincent at 152 pounds topped the list with Outstanding Wrestler honors, but he had plenty of company on this team.
Junior Ashton Sonnier was essentially perfect over the weekend, not giving up a single point to any opponent in cruising to the title at 106 pounds.
The other individual state champions were Ethan Boudreaux at 113 pounds, John Paul Travasos at 160, Reid Bourgeois at 182 and Joel Lanclos at 220.
Going into the weekend, the Teurlings coaches were focused on 152 with Vincent and 182 with Bourgeois in head-to-head battles with expected top contender North DeSoto.
“We felt if we could win one of those two matches, we were in really good shape,” Masson said. “If we wouldn’t win either one, we were in trouble. But if we won both, we were sitting pretty.
“We ended up winning both matches and everybody just felt we were gaining more and more confidence.”
Either way, the bad news for the rest of the Division II programs is all six of those state champions are back.
“I really honestly believe our team next year has the potential to be one of the best teams we’ve ever had,” Masson said.
The team’s depth showed up in a big way during the month-long hiatus when the regular season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns in hopes of preserving the state tournament.
Despite missing several key events, the Rebels found ways to improve in the practice room on campus.
“Absolutely, when you have a group of JV kids that goes into the parish duals and they win the parish championships, that means we’re seeing some really good wrestlers when we go into the room to practice,” Masson said.
“That pushes the 14 starters that we have. That’s why I say every year, the numbers you have in the room are important. The teams that are the top teams in the state usually have a lot of kids in their room, which means you’re getting different looks every day in practice.”
Ending the strange season in style was especially rewarding for Masson, who ended a year-long suspension early in the season and then had to undergo just short of a two-week quarantine for contact tracing and then the LHSAA halted the regular season.
“So it’s been a really strange year,” Masson said. “It makes it so much better to know that the kids, even though I wasn’t there for a good bit of it, worked hard. As a coach, you’re always worried about if the kids are doing what they’re supposed to be doing in the room during practice especially when you’re not there.
“They listened, they were focused, they were disciplined. This is an amazing group of kids.”