When the LHSAA state volleyball tournament kicks off later this week at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, three local teams will be vying for the Division V title.
No. 11 Highland Baptist, which upset No. 6 Northside Christian in the regional round, collides with No. 3 Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau in a quarterfinal Thursday.
"We've never been to the state tournament," said Highland coach Brigette Boudreaux, whose team lost to Sacred Heart in early September. "The whole school is really excited. The day after we won the regional, the girls had trouble concentrating in class."
The Bears (26-15) are led by the trio of Jasey Roy, Marin Barras and Bri Sensley.
"Jasey is a senior, 5-foot-6 middle blocker," Boudreaux said. "She's very athletic and has really come through for us. Marin is a strong outside hitter who is also a good all-around player. She's just as good on the back row. When she gets up in the air and pounds the ball, the team gets excited.
"Bri is our setter. We run a 1-5-1, and she's the quarterback of our offense. She's done a good job of consistently putting it in our hitters' hands. She also plays defense well and has a very high percentage of digs."
As the lowest seed still alive in the Division V bracket, the Bears hope to continue their string of upsets.
"Right before the playoffs, we started peaking," Boudreaux said. "We spent a lot of time talking about unity and playing for each other, and the results were very evident in our last match against Northside Christian.
"When we played Sacred Heart earlier, one of our players was injured. It will be an interesting matchup. We'll need to play together, depend on each other, and keep the ball in play to run our offense, which is predicated on good passing, to go further than people are expecting."
Sacred Heart coach Caitlin Abraham wants to see her senior-laden squad play with emotion.
"Our energy was really good Friday versus Evangel," she said. "The girls took care of business. Everybody was excited. As always, we want to work on communication.
"We've been doing a better job of being excited and not just playing even-keel. Everyone has been cheering on and off the court, but we can always do better."
The third-seeded Saints (24-8) reached the quarterfinals last year.
"We're confident," said Abraham, who served as Boudreaux's assistant a few years ago at Highland. "I'm familiar with their style a little bit. It'll be a good game.
"We've put in a lot of work and the girls are excited. If our passing game is strong, we'll be able to utilize our offense. The majority of our team are seniors, and they're ready to go out with a bang."
On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Episcopal School of Acadiana (25-12) will meet fifth-seed Louise McGehee (27-7).
"We've been working on maintaining intensity throughout the match," said ESA coach Ursula Quoyeser, whose team is comprised of just underclassmen. "We don't want to be so up and down.
"We've been to the quarterfinals the last four years, so we'd love to break through that threshold. They're seeded fifth, we're fourth, but that doesn't mean a whole lot. It's going to be a battle. With them being a New Orleans team, you know they've played some strong teams."
Quoyeser, who is in her second stint at ESA, says this is the youngest team she's fielded at the school since 1995.
"We gave the girls the weekend off," she said. "We told them to go enjoy the weekend, and that we'd resume practice on Monday morning. We've had two girls out with the flu that will hopefully be back for the next match.
"One of them has been out for both playoff matches. We're taking it one day at a time. With a young team, it would be amazing and huge for us to win another match."