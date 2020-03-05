Not even an overnight stay at the hospital could prevent Autumn Chassion from missing the final home game of her high school career.
Chassion, Lafayette Christian’s senior point guard, had been dealing with muscle cramps in her legs so severe that she was struggling to sleep. So Chassion went to the hospital around 9 p.m. Monday to receive an IV and didn’t leave until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the day of her team’s Division III semifinal game against Episcopal at the LCA Sportsplex.
Chassion missed the first half of school Tuesday simply to get some rest. But with the second-seeded Knights playing for their fourth straight trip to the state final later that day, she wanted to take the floor.
“I knew once my adrenaline started pumping, I would be fine,” said Chassion, who scored seven points in the first half of a 64-23 win. “I felt some tightness in my legs, but it wasn’t anything that would keep me out of the game. I had to be there for my teammates.”
“I knew I had to be here regardless. I wasn’t about to miss this game for anything. I took some ibuprofen and came to the game. Playing this last game at Plex meant a lot. These last four years have been nothing short of miraculous and everything I dream of in a high school career. It was everything I ever hoped for.”
It’d be hard to envision a better career for Chassion and her five fellow seniors. The Lions have won three consecutive Division IV championships before moving up in class, having posted a 125-10 record over four years heading into Friday’s Division III title game at top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas.
At the Plex, LCA’s class of 2020 lost just five times and not since Jan. 2018.
Now comes the matchup the Knights (32-2) have long awaited — a date with the two-time reigning Division III champion Falcons (31-3).
“Since the season started,” said senior Ajayah Simpson when asked how long her team was eyeing a possible state championship game against STA. “We knew that we probably were going to play them.”
As good as LCA has been at home the past four years, their careers will conclude with a true road game.
A rule passed last year at the LHSAA convention mandates that the higher-seeded team in a select semifinal or final must host, instead of playing at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles with the nonselect teams.
But as LCA coach Lexie Taylor pointed out, LCA traveled a ton during the 2019-20 season. Having six seniors, including four that start, doesn’t hurt when on the road.
“This might be a good thing for us because all year we’ve traveled and been on the road,” Taylor said. “So for us to have a road game, it’s just like any other game. That’s how I think our girls are going to look at it — as a road game. They’re going to be able to overcome and to be able to do whatever we have to do to get the job done. Because it’s something that’s not been unusual for this season. It’s been something that’s been usual.”
Chassion agreed.
“I don’t think home-court advantage or being away bothers us at all,” Chassion said. “When we’re ready to play, when we have our game plan, when we’re all on the same page, I don’t think where we play bothers us.”
In Simpson’s mind, playing on the road will help fuel the Knights.
“The environment that they have is really going to pump us,” Simpson said, “and we’ll be able to succeed in the championship one more time.”