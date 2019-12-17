Earlier this week, Breaux Bridge's Trevonte Sylvester withdrew his commitment to Louisiana Tech and commited to Houston.
"He's signing with Houston (on Wednesday)," said Chad Pourciau, who coached Sylvester in football and currently coaches the senior in basketball.
Sylvester, who committed to Louisiana Tech in June, is being recruited by Houston at a different position than his previously projected spot at defensive end.
"Houston is actually recruiting him as a tight end," Pourciau said. "I could see him playing either position because he has the size at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. He played both ways for us. On offense, he played tackle and tight end."
The Cougars were able to swoop in with a late recruiting rush.
Sylvester is expected to be one of at least 12 Acadiana area products to sign national letters of intent Wednesday.
Others include: Acadiana's running back duo of Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks to Army, LCA's Errol Rogers to UL and Logan Gabriel to Northwestern State, Notre Dame's C.J. Thibodeaux to Air Force, Comeaux's Tre' Harris to Louisiana Tech, Catholic High-New Iberia's Trey Amos to UL, Loreauville's Zy Alexander to Southeastern, Westgate's Keydrain Calligan to ULM, Blayne Delahoussaye to Southeastern and Kayshon Boutte either to LSU or Alabama.
"They came in at the last minute and wowed him with their school and the big city," Pourciau said. "He has family 30 minutes away from Houston, and I think his family was more comfortable with him there.
"And I think he liked it there more. I think the city played a part in his decision. It's a flashier place. I get it, I understand it."
Despite missing part of his senior year in football, Alexander returned to help lead the Tigers to the Class 4A quarterfinals. He's also the starting center on the basketball team, which won state last season.
"He does everything that's asked of him," Pourciau said. "He's in the spot he's in because he made the grades and test score. He's a quality person."
Rams ready to sign
The celebration will continue Wednesday at Acadiana High.
After the Wreckin' Rams capped a perfect season by winning the 5A state title on Saturday, they'll have two senior tailbacks — Monette and Brooks — sign with Army on Wednesday.
"They both had tremendous careers and worked hard," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "They're getting this opportunity because of hard work. Both of them were gigantic catalysts in our offense in a 15-0 season.
"Both did extremely well. Dillan broke the single-season rushing record and Lucky had 1,300 to 1,400 yards. I'm proud of both of them."
In a Week 8 win over Sam Houston, Monette broke another school record with 343 yards rushing and six touchdowns. During that game, he also caught a 56-yard pass.
"We're going to miss them tremendously," McCullough said. "You never want to lose guys like that. I'm just glad they're going out in the best way possible. Our quarterback, Keontae Williams, will also play somewhere as a defensive back or wide receiver."
Army was able to successfully recruit Monette and Brooks without either visiting the West Point campus in New York.
"I think they're the first from our school to sign with Army," McCullough said. "They haven't gone up there. Army's running backs coach (Mike Viti) was named the winner of the Armed Forces Merit Award in November.
"He came down here a bunch and did a good job recruiting him. He's a real genuine guy."
Pio back heading west
After he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame tailback Thibodeaux was relieved to learn that Air Force still planned to honor the scholarship the Falcons had extended during the spring.
"It means everything that they stuck with me," said Thibodeaux, who still managed to rush for 1,070 yards with 12 touchdowns.
"I committed to Air Force the week before the regular season. After the injury, they were checking up on me. They were there the whole time. LSU and UL both told me I could be a preferred walk-on, but I didn't even have to ask Air Force about my scholarship."
Attending a service academy can be a tough proposition, but Thibodeaux is a tough guy. The 6-foot-0, 220-pounder continued to play with his injured knee in the LCA game until his condition worsened and it became clear that he was seriously hurt.
"It happened in the second quarter," he said. "It felt like a stinger and so I stayed in the game. When I went in the locker room, I told them it didn't hurt. When I made some cuts, it was fine.
"I really wanted to play in that game. I played the rest of the second quarter, then went back in and got my knee re-wrapped at halftime. On the first play of the third quarter, I planted my foot and got stuck there."
Thibodeaux, who can begin working out again in a month, will watch as Air Force (10-2) challenges Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.
"I think it will be fun playing at Air Force," he said. "They run pretty much the same style of offense that we run at Notre Dame. It's a smash-mouth offense. I feel like I fit in well there.
"It's going to be hard going to any service academy, but I'll try to manage my time well. I think it'll be cool to be part of something bigger than yourself."