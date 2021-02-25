An air of uncertainty hung over Louisiana wrestling following the LHSAA’s decision to shut down the sport a month ago following a COVID-19 outbreak related to a tournament held in Gonzales.
The decision was made with the intention to hold the state tournament as planned. The planned worked, and several local teams have their eye on state championships, both individual and team, this weekend at the Raising Cane’s Center in Baton Rouge.
Local attention will skew heavily towards Division II, where state power Teurlings is determined to defend its state championship. The Rebels will head to Baton Rouge with top-six seeds in all 14 weight classes.
Other local programs, in particular Rayne and Carencro, hope to leave an impact as well and leave with championship medals.
However, the big question surrounding the meet will be the same one surrounding all teams: how will teams respond following a month layoff?
For Teurlings head coach Kent Masson, that answer was simple. It was business as usual.
“It’s been difficult to keep our guys focused,” Masson said. “We tailed back practice and didn’t go five days a week for the past month with an eye on keeping bodies fresh the entire time.
"But, when you have a team that brought a group of JV guys and won the parish tournament, it helps. The depth we have certainly helps in practice. Different wrestlers bring different looks and it helps and leads to great practice.”
Meanwhile in Rayne, head coach Shelby Thibodeaux is looking to challenge for a top-5 position.
“It’s been about staying focused, keeping our eye on the big picture,” he said. “It’s hard when your guys get in the mindset of a break. But we’ve tried to stay focused on our goal. To finish strong and keep it going. We’ve done that through mock matches in hopes of keeping them excited.”
Rayne will lean heavily on its two returning state finalists - 3-seed Daylon Dugas at 113 pounds and top-seed Ryder Hawley at 138 - to make a run at a top-5 finish.
They’ve also gotten a big year out of 220-pounder Trevon Williams, who didn’t place at state last year but boasts a 20-3 record this year and heads in as the 2-seed.
“He’s had a great year and worked so hard to get where he is,” Thibodeaux said.
For Carencro, head coach Derrick Franchak has top 3 seeds in six weight classes and expects big things from his upper-weight class guys - 2-seed Kendrell Williams at 195, top-seed Quinn Collins at 220 and 3-seed Trenton Jolivette at 285.
“They’ll be asked to carry the team along with the lower classes,” he said. “We’ve challenged all our seeded guys to surpass their seeds. Those three would be big for us challenging for state were they to make it to the finals.”
Carencro’s approach to the break has been to mix business with pleasure.
“We’ve gotten after it 2-3 times a week. It’s been hard to stay motivated, but we’ve reminded them that hard work pays off,” Franchak said. “We’ve had dodgeball and different games for the guys, something to give them the opposite of wrestling and keep them motivated that way.”
The big question mark surrounding Carencro’s expectations has been around Williams, the UL football signee. Following football, Williams began practicing with the team but hasn’t had an official match due to the wrestling shutdown.
Franchak isn’t concerned about his preparation.
“He’ll be ready,” he said. “Kendrell is going to battle no matter what. Knowing his heart for competition, we’ll see where it goes.”
Local teams will face heavy competition from the usual suspects from around the state, in particular North DeSoto and Shaw.
“North DeSoto is so solid up and down their lineup,” Masson said. “They wrestle outside of the state as well, so they’ve seen some techniques that aren’t necessarily taught in Louisiana. Teams like North DeSoto and Shaw won’t roll over just because we’re Teurlings. We know there is a target on our backs.”
Franchak echoed the sentiment of Masson.
“Those schools have a rich tradition year after year,” he said. “They have great coaching and guys who love the sport. At our school, we kind of have to encourage our guys to love wrestling. They’ve got guys who would die for the sport. They’ve got great work ethic, even in the offseason. You’ve got to give kudos to programs with that kind of tradition.”