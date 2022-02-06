With the regular season coming to an end this week, the Beau Chene Gators won their 12th straight game by defeating New Iberia 57-49 at the Cajundome Classic on Saturday.
Titus Thomas scored 26 points with 12 rebounds and six assists for the Gators (23-5), who avenged a December loss to New Iberia (21-7).
"It feels good," Gators coach Christopher Charlot said. "Anytime you can play in front of a crowd like this, in this type of atmosphere, and with the way my kids battled tonight, you have to be proud."
The Gators were one of four Acadiana area winners in in the Cajundome Classic. On the girls side, Lafayette High remained hot with a 67-52 win over United High of Beaumont. On the boys side, St. Thomas More rebounded from a Friday loss to Westgate with a 42-39 win over Catholic High of Baton Rouge behind 14 points from Christian Landry and 12 from Patrick Doherty.
In the final boys game, Northside edged Southside 53-51.
New Iberia struggled offensively for much of the first half. Kylin Dugas scored the Yellow Jackets' first basket at the 2:25 mark of the first quarter.
Beau Chene also had trouble scoring in the first quarter with Thomas making their first basket on a 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining in the quarter.
Dugas came off the bench to score all eight of the points in the second quarter for the Yellow Jackets, who led 26-22 at halftime.
New Iberia also opened the fourth quarter with a four-point lead before the Gators outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-10 the rest of the way.
Thomas scored eight points in the fourth quarter and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, while all eight of Jhykai Sharp's points came in the closing minutes.
"Thomas carried us with scoring, rebounds and assists," Charlot said. "He did everything.
"Sharp is one of those guys who is so selfless. You have to tip your hat to a kid like him. He plays quarterback in football, so he's accustomed to dishing off the ball to other people. He doesn't need the limelight. He just wants to do what it takes to win."
Gators guard D'vondrake Arvie added 12 points with six assists, and sophomore forward Tren'ston Semien grabbed eight rebounds while getting a rare start in De'marcus Eaglin's absence.
Over the past week, the Gators ascended several spots to No. 4 in the LHSAA Class 4A power ratings behind only Carver (20-2), Edna Karr (27-4) and reigning champion Eleanor McMain (16-4).
"That might mean three home playoff games," Charlot said. "As you can see, we have a crowd that supports us. That's our family. We wear that ('Family') on our jerseys. Our fans have been there cheering us on for a long time.
"We see ourselves in the Big Dance. Now we just have to make it happen."
New Iberia, which is No. 7 in the Class 5A power ratings, got 15 points from Jordan Skinner and 12 points from Wayne-Randall Bashay.