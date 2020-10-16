Coming off an unexpected week without an opponent, the Lafayette Christian Knights came back with a bang.
The Knights didn’t miss a beat Friday night in their return home to Knight Field, firing on all cylinders in a commanding 51-0 victory over the Evangel Eagles.
It didn't take long for the Knights to set the tone, as they scored 35 of their points in the first quarter.
The Knights' athletes were just too much for the Eagles to contain, beginning with five-star recruit Sage Ryan with four touchdowns on the night.
"It was good to get back into the win column," Knights head coach Jacarde Carter said. "They (Evangel) were a pretty good opponent, they have a really solid history. They've got some athletes out there on the younger side, but it's good to come out and have a dominant performance, execute well on offense and defense. Sage (Ryan) is a great kid. We're much better as coaches when the ball's in his hands."
Ryan was nothing short of dominant in this one, as he ran for 70 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the first quarter, and caught two passes for 73 yards.
“Me and my team, we started fast," Ryan said. "I just appreciate the defense for giving all the effort, and the o-line for just trusting us skill guys, and we got the job done. The game plan was to give me the ball as much as possible on the perimeter, so we executed well and got the job done."
Ryan’s elite speed was on display, and it was no secret that the Knights' game plan was to give him the ball as much as possible early on.
"He (Ryan) can make some stuff happen when the ball's in his hands and light up the scoreboard," Carter said. "It was in the game plan to give him some runs, and we executed it really, really good. His speed is one, and he's really, really strong. He can break tackles, and he's dynamic with the ball in his hands."
The Knights' defense also delivered a stellar performance, pitching a shutout and limiting the Eagles to less than 100 yards of offense.
"Anytime we play we want to win, and defensively we want to be as dominant as possible," Carter said. "It just so happened to manifest into a goose egg today. I'm proud of the effort, proud of the performance, proud of the week of practice we had in preparation, and it showed."
That dominant performance was led by their secondary with a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six by senior safety Anthony Richard.
“Anytime we can turn defense into offense, that's a great thing," Carter said. "I don't know the stats behind it, but I'm pretty sure if you go into the analytics, you score a defensive touchdown, you've got a really good chance of winning the game, and so anytime we can turn defense into offense, we love that."
This one was never in doubt for the Knights, and they appear to be stronger than ever heading into district play.
“With the game that we executed at a high level like tonight, it brings my confidence up," Carter said. "I was already confident in this group of guys, but I'm a little more proud of having some success under our belt, especially with a freshman quarterback back there. Just seeing some of the success we were able to have, it's always good for his confidence and toward momentum moving forward."